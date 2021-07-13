Emmys 2021: Mj Rodriguez, Rosie Perez and More Historic Nominees
When the 73rd Emmy Awards nominations were announced on Tuesday morning, Mj Rodriguez, Rosie Perez and several others were among the nominees making history. Mj Rodriguez’s nomination for her role as Blanca Rodriguez-Evangelista in Pose is the first time a trans woman has ever been nominated in the leading actress category while Rosie Perez is now only the third Latina actress to receive a nomination in the supporting comedy actress category for her role in HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant.www.hollywoodreporter.com
