Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Emmys 2021: Mj Rodriguez, Rosie Perez and More Historic Nominees

By Lexy Perez, Abbey White
Posted by 
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When the 73rd Emmy Awards nominations were announced on Tuesday morning, Mj Rodriguez, Rosie Perez and several others were among the nominees making history. Mj Rodriguez’s nomination for her role as Blanca Rodriguez-Evangelista in Pose is the first time a trans woman has ever been nominated in the leading actress category while Rosie Perez is now only the third Latina actress to receive a nomination in the supporting comedy actress category for her role in HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant.

www.hollywoodreporter.com

Comments / 1

The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
795K+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rosie Perez
Person
Bill Cosby
Person
Laverne Cox
Person
Stacey Abrams
Person
Rupaul
Person
Sofia Vergara
Person
Courteney Cox
Person
Mj Rodriguez
Person
Anthony Anderson
Person
Phylicia Rashad
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emmy Nominations#Hbo#Latina#Chinese#Egot#Cbs#Paramount#Fx#Modern Family#Nbc#Lovecraft Country#Abc#Freeform Fx Networks#Hulu#National Geographic#Congress#Amazon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Disney
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Pixar
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesmynews13.com

'Pose' star breaks ground as 1st transgender actress with lead Emmy nod

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — "Pose" co-star Mj Rodriguez made Emmy history Tuesday by becoming the first transgender performer to be nominated for a leading-performance Emmy Award in a primetime series. Rodriguez is the third transgender performer overall to receive an Emmy nomination. Laverne Cox received multiple nominations for best supporting...
Celebritiesawardswatch.com

Emmy Nominations Reactions from Billy Porter, Daveed Diggs and more

It’s Emmy nomination reaction time. This list will be updating live throughout the day as reactions from today’s Emmy nominees come in. “I am honored and humbled to have my work once again be recognized by the academy. I stand at the intersection of art and activism, and I am forever grateful for the healing journey that POSE has been for myself, my colleagues and the world!” – Billy Porter (Pose), Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.
Celebritiesarcamax.com

'Archer' star Jessica Walter receives posthumous Emmy nomination

The Television Academy recognized Jessica Walter with a posthumous Emmy nomination Tuesday, less than four months after the beloved star’s death. Walter is nominated for outstanding character voice-over performance for the animated secret agent sitcom “Archer,” on which she portrayed the spy master Malory Archer. It’s the fifth Emmy nomination...
TV & VideosRefinery29

The 2021 Emmy Nominations Are Here

After more than a year spent inside, our relationship with television has changed drastically. For many of us, streaming services became a way to reconnect with the world during the pandemic. TV gave us something else to talk about and to think about when things felt dark — or, depending on the show, made things feel even darker.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Emmy Nominations 2021: Elizabeth Olsen, Regé-Jean Page & More

Awards season will be kicking off this September with the 2021 Emmy Awards. But first, the nominations have to be revealed! See the full list of nominees now. The best of the best in television will be honored at the 2021 Emmys. Despite a roller-coaster year, there have still been so many stellar TV performances. From The Crown to Mare of Easttown, there’s been no shortage of great television in 2020 and 2021.
TV SeriesPosted by
Rolling Stone

‘The Crown,’ ‘I May Destroy You,’ ‘Hacks,’ ‘Mare of Easttown’ Score Major 2021 Emmy Nominations

The Crown, I May Destroy You, Hacks, and Mare of Easttown all secured multiple nominations for the 2021 Emmy Awards, which will air on September 19th on CBS. The Crown and The Mandalorian led all nominees with 24 each, and both will vie for Outstanding Drama Series against The Boys, Bridgerton, Lovecraft Country, The Handmaid’s Tale, Pose, and This Is Us.
Celebritieshotspotatl.com

Jurnee Smollett, Michaela Coel, And MJ Rodriguez Are Just A Few Of The Black Women Nominated For Emmy’s This Year

The 2021 Emmy nominations have been announced, and we are extremely excited to report the black actors/actresses that were nominated. Last year Jurnee Smollett was snubbed by the Golden Globes for her role in ‘Lovecraft Country’. However, this year the Emmys not only announced that Smollett is nominated for Lead Actresses In A Drama Series (yay!), but the show itself has a whopping 18 nominations! These nominations come on the tail end of the show being unexpectedly canceled. Other nominations for ‘Lovecraft Country’ include Outstanding Drama Series, Johnathan Majors for Lead Actor In A Drama Series, and Courtney B. Vance for Outstanding Guest Actor. The talented Michaela Coel, who was also snubbed by the Golden Globes last year, has been nominated for an Emmy for Lead Actress for her role in ‘I May Destroy You’.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Emmys: Sterling K. Brown, Aidy Bryant and More Among Multiple Acting Nominees

Take a look at who's doubling up this year in the performer categories for the 2021 Emmy Awards. During the nomination announcements for the 72nd annual Emmy Awards, several performers earned their first nomination ever (44 to be exact). Those who secured multiple acting nominees slimmed down to a select few, from multi-nominee veterans such as Sterling K. Brown to newcomers in this special Emmy arena like Jean Smart.

Comments / 1

Community Policy