Reply to Winter et al: Interpreting weights of multimodal machine learning models—problems and pitfalls
In their correspondence, Winter et al. [1] raised concerns with the application of machine learning to examine associations between brain variables and childhood maltreatment in [2]. The primary concern was that the association between maltreatment and brain variables may have been obscured because the reported model contained non-brain covariates. Specifically, the results may have fallen victim to the Rashomon effect – the possibility that there are numerous combinations of brain variables that yield comparable findings to the reported model due to the inclusion of clinically-relevant covariates. This concern is important given the possible instability of machine learning results [3]. We addressed this concern in two ways. First, the brain regions were selected by aggregating over a set of 500 models, which is consistent with Breiman’s recommendation for combating the Rashomon effect [3]. Second, we evaluated 250,000 competing models, constructed from permuting features from the entire feature set. As indicated in supplemental materials, the reported model (AUC = .90) outperformed all competitor models (AUCMean = .74), which suggested the specific features in the reported model were likely associated with maltreatment.www.nature.com
