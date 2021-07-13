Medical waste found on N.J. beach might have been intentionally dumped, official says
The syringes that washed up in Monmouth Beach and Long Branch last weekend might have been “intentionally disposed of,” a Monmouth County official said. “We are disgusted and appalled by the fact that hundreds of pieces of medical waste have washed up,” Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone said in an emailed statement. “To think that someone intentionally disposed of medical waste in the ocean is beyond comprehension. This despicable action shows complete lack of respect for human safety, marine safety, and the environment.”www.nj.com
