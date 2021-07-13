Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monmouth County, NJ

Medical waste found on N.J. beach might have been intentionally dumped, official says

By Jeff Goldman
Posted by 
NJ.com
NJ.com
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The syringes that washed up in Monmouth Beach and Long Branch last weekend might have been “intentionally disposed of,” a Monmouth County official said. “We are disgusted and appalled by the fact that hundreds of pieces of medical waste have washed up,” Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone said in an emailed statement. “To think that someone intentionally disposed of medical waste in the ocean is beyond comprehension. This despicable action shows complete lack of respect for human safety, marine safety, and the environment.”

www.nj.com

Comments / 4

NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
136K+
Followers
64K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monmouth County, NJ
Government
Long Branch, NJ
Government
City
Long Branch, NJ
City
Monmouth Beach, NJ
Monmouth Beach, NJ
Government
State
New York State
County
Monmouth County, NJ
Monmouth Beach, NJ
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Waste#The Beaches#Heavy Rain#New York Harbor#Dep
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
Related
Newark, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Resuming N.J. bear hunt could benefit the bears | Letters

Concerning the article “N.J. bear hunt canceled due to Murphy administration stall tactics,” about the fall 2021 black bear season:. There is no reason not to hunt black bears in New Jersey. Bears, like most game animals, are a renewable natural resource. Game species benefit from properly managed hunting. Although the individual animals killed may not benefit, the overall species does.
Public HealthPosted by
NJ.com

619 COVID cases, 2 additional deaths reported in N.J.

New Jersey on Sunday reported two more newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths and another 619 confirmed cases of the coronavirus as positive tests continue ticking up. As the number of positive cases have increased recently, hospitalizations for COVID-19 rose above 400 again on Saturday night. It cleared that mark for the first time in more than a month on Thursday, before dipping back down below on Friday.
Belmar, NJPosted by
NJ.com

COVID memorial that grew too big for Jersey Shore beach finds a new home

What began as a modest memorial to a younger brother who died of COVID-19 that was then joined by thousands of similar tributes on a beach in Belmar, has found a permanent home, while the older sister who created it has become an advocate for stricter anti-coronavirus measures who will speak Monday night at a rally in Washington D.C.
PoliticsPosted by
NJ.com

These N.J. parents are pushing for virtual learning in September

Parents who want to make virtual learning a permanent reality in New Jersey schools are seeking support this weekend at a popular balloon festival. Their group, New Jersey Parents for Personal Choice, is asking Gov. Phil Murphy to reverse course and allow virtual learning, which was in place starting in March 2020 and throughout the 2020-21 school year due to the coronavirus pandemic, to resume when classes return in September.
TrafficPosted by
NJ.com

The Gateway Project costs too much | Opinion

Most discussion of the Gateway Project has left out a critical detail: for what is being built, the asking price far outstrips that of any other comparable project around the world. No other rail tunnel has ever cost the $3.5 billion/mile that is now being asked for new trans-Hudson bores.
Public HealthPosted by
NJ.com

The unvaccinated are about to ruin everything | Letter from your editor

Everybody having a nice summer? Getting a little time away from work, enjoying going out and doing stuff in a crowd, just feeling sort of normalish again?. Good. Get it out of your system, because if things continue the way they are now, Fall 2021 is going to feel a lot like Spring 2020. And it will be 100% the fault of anyone who is still choosing to remain unvaccinated against COVID and its emerging variants.
Newark, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Trucks are spewing filth in our neighborhood | Opinion

States across the nation have serious problems with pollution, including exhaust from vehicle traffic impacting communities of color more harshly than white communities, and New Jersey is no exception. Most of the people we know have respiratory issues due to poor air quality. During our annual truck count, we watch...

Comments / 4

Community Policy