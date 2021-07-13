Cancel
Energy Industry

Wood joins Hydrogen Council

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Aberdeen-based company said Paris climate goals are out of reach without alternative forms of energy such as hydrogen. Aberdeen-based engineering and consultant company Wood said July 13 that it was now a steering member of the Hydrogen Council, part of an association of companies backing hydrogen for the energy transition.

