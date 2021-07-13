California High-Speed Rail, City of Palmdale Announce Partnership to Advance Palmdale Station Planning
July 13, 2021 - Los Angeles – The California High-Speed Rail Authority (Authority) took another step toward advancing work for the proposed high-speed rail station in downtown Palmdale. The Authority entered into an agreement this past week with the City of Palmdale to supply matching funds for a grant application to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. If awarded, the grant will support completion of the city’s Station Implementation Master Plan (Master Plan).goldrushcam.com
