Firefighters face hurdles in quest for PFAS-free gear

By Ariel Wittenberg
eenews.net
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirefighters want the option to wear protective gear that doesn't contain toxic chemicals. The only problem? The very garment manufacturers whose gear contains PFAS sit on the standard-setting committee they must convince.

www.eenews.net

