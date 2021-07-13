Gild Walton Takes to the Stage in Her New Video for “Pay for the Pain”
Having only released her debut single in January, it’s been a steady climb toward success for Gild Walton since the 23-year-old songwriter cold-pitched Ariana Grande producer Tommy Brown and consequently penned a deal with Brown’s Champagne Therapy Music Group and Republic Records. That first single was recently followed up with another, “Pay for the Pain,” which was a dark take on ’60s pop and R&B.floodmagazine.com
