Gild Walton Takes to the Stage in Her New Video for “Pay for the Pain”

After paying tribute to '90s stars with her "Motivation" music video back in August 2019, Normani's latest music video for "Wild Side" featuring Cardi B honors another huge music legend, Aaliyah. Throughout the video, various shots and choreography seem to be nods to the late R&B singer's iconic music videos. Normani's mirror moment in the video, where she essentially dances with herself, looks like it was taken straight out of Aaliyah's "Try Again" video, and some of the dance moves look very similar to the choreography in Aaliyah's "More Than a Woman" video. Normani always delivers when it comes to iconic music videos, and her latest one is no different. See more similarities between Normani and Aaliyah's music videos ahead.