Senior Research Associate (Nerio) – Nerio Therapeutics, Inc. – La Jolla, CA

Our mission is to apply our breakthroughs in automation solutions for DNA, RNA, and protein synthesis to enable customers to program and “write” synthetic biology that creates sustainable healthcare and technology solutions for some of humanity’s biggest challenges. Our gene synthesis portfolio reduces the turnaround time for synthesizing workflows from weeks and months to days and hours, and includes the BioXp™ system, DNA services, Gibson Assembly® reagents, and Vmax™ chemically competent cells. In addition to automating, accelerating, and optimizing DNA design, synthesis, cloning and amplification, Codex DNA and the BioXp™ system ensure your designs stay in your hands, marrying speed and security for innovators in drug discovery, vaccine development, precision medicine, and beyond.
