FireKeepers Decides To Do Its Own Online Sportsbook App, Website

Redmond, WA based 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, Start STEM Early (SSE) is hosting a FREE online app building challenge for 2nd through 8th grade students. The virtual hackathon begins Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 1:30 PM PST with participants learning how to create their own mobile app using Thunkable, Scratch and other platforms. Students will then be able to enter their new app in a competition for a chance to win prizes! Culminating with an awards ceremony on Monday, July 26th we also welcome The Microsoft Garage’s Director of Hacking, Susie Kandzor as our keynote speaker. This fun, interactive webinar is enthusiastically facilitated by SSE founders and Redmond High School students, brothers, Sayan and Sohil Bhatia. No experience is necessary! Visit startstemearly.org and click “Upcoming Events” to register. Call or text 425-777-1144 or email startstemearly@outlook.com for more information.