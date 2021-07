Late one evening, I texted my father a picture of some gorgeous cinnamon rolls I’d brought back from a French bakery in Des Moines, where I’d gone on business that day, and told him I’d keep them for the next time he and my mother stopped by. The following morning, I woke up to his phone call. He wanted to know if it was a good time to come over and fix a leaky valve in my guest bathroom toilet that I’d mentioned to him earlier.