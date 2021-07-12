Gwinnett County Police: Deaths from shooting at home in unincorporated Lawrenceville appeared to be a murder-suicide

Gwinnett County Police are trying to figure out why a man shot his wife and then himself at their home on Braemore Mill Drive in unincorporated Lawrenceville on Monday. Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle said the incident happened around 9:30 a.m., and officers responded to a domestic incident call found Henry Settle, 41, dead in an upstairs bedroom. Claudia Settle, 36, who suffered from a gunshot wound, was also found in the bedroom.