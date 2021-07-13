Will the Kardashians Have a New Show?

For nearly 15 years, the Kardashians were reality TV royalty thanks to their TV show Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Although they’ve had their fair share of haters, millions of people have fallen in love with the famous family. From life’s most beautiful moments to some of their biggest accomplishments, the Kardashians let the world inside of their home to follow along on their various journeys. When it was announced that the show would be ending after 20 seasons, lots of people were bummed over the idea of no longer getting their weekly dose of the Kardashian crew. Little did they know, however, that goodbye had the potential to turn into a see you later. KUWTK may be over, but is it really the end of reality TV for the Kardashians? Keep reading to find out.