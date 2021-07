The million-dollar question enveloping the 2021 Broncos — is Aaron Rodgers coming to Denver? — has an answer, courtesy of franchise legend Peyton Manning. “Obviously, I hope he plays somewhere this year,” Manning said Monday on MLB Network, via NFL.com. “The fact that Aaron Rodgers might not play this year, I can’t fathom it. He’s too good of a player. Too fun to watch for the fans. I personally hope it’s in Green Bay. That’s what I see him as. I hope they can kinda make amends and work [it] out. That team is so close, if he were to leave there it’d be a major change, obviously, for them.