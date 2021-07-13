Home Run Derby a hit for MLB

Nearly every pitch Mets bench coach Dave Jauss threw was in Pete Alonso’s wheelhouse, and the duo made light work of the Home Run Derby for Alonso’s second straight win. Nobody was having more fun than Alonso, who knocked off Salvador Perez, Juan Soto and Trey Mancini to defend his title from 2019. His 35 home runs were the highest total of the first round, helping him beat Royals’ catcher Perez, whose second-best 28 dingers fell victim to the luck of the draw.