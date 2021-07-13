Willimantic walks off against Moosup

Ryan Lynch drew a bases loaded walk in the bottom of the eight inning to give Willimantic a 10-9 victory over Moosup in a American Legion Zone 6 contest. Kaden Ducot picked up the win in relief. Patrick Brennan's clutch two-out, two run single tied the game at 9 in the bottom of the seventh for Willimantic (7-5). Hayden LeClair had two hits and two RBIs for Moosup (3-10) ... Willimantic swept Moosup 11-8 (8 inn) and 10-0 on Sunday. In the opener, Parker Woodmansee went 4-for-5 with 2 RBIs, while Jack Valliere and Noah Woodmansee each had two hits for Willimantic. In the second game, AJ Rooks (Coventry) threw a complete game no-hitter with nine strikeouts. Noah Woodmansee and Matt Lafountain had two hits apiece and Valliere had a hit and scored three runs for Willimantic.