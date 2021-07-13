Cancel
NHL

Climate Pledge Arena renovation nearing final stages, easing concerns about Kraken’s debut

By Geoff Baker
Seattle Times
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne thing about Kraken media tours of Climate Pledge Arena is they sometimes coincide with bad news the team plans to break to the public. Namely, the team walks everybody around and then drops word the completion date for the $1 billion-plus renovation of the former KeyArena has been pushed back just a tad. Unfortunately, there is no longer any “tad” to be had, as your proverbial worm on a fishing hook has more wiggle room than the arena does to get completed in time for the 2021-22 NHL season.

#Climate Pledge Arena#Nhl Hockey#Baseball Games#Keyarena#Oak View Group#Ovg#The New York Islanders#Sonics#Montreal Expos#Gm Francis
NHL
Hockey
Sports
NHLarenadigest.com

Kraken preseason now set for WHL arenas

With completion of Climate Pledge Arena coming down to the wire for the October start of the 2021-2022 NHL season, the Seattle Kraken will play three “home” preseason games at WHL arenas in the Pacific Northwest. The preseason schedule: Sept. 26 at Spokane Veterans Memorial Coliseum (home of the Spokane...
NHLESPN

Kraken on track for home arena to be ready by mid-October

SEATTLE --  Seats have been bolted into position throughout the upper deck and into the lower bowl. All the concrete has been poured and on the floor of Climate Pledge Arena, the outline of the rink is waiting to be covered in ice. Builders say the home for the...
NHLThe Spokesman-Review

Ticket allotment for Kraken’s preseason opener at Spokane Arena sells out in less than 45 minutes

It looks as if the Seattle Kraken are going to get a rousing welcome from fans in Spokane for their preseason opener in September. Single-game tickets went for sale at noon Friday, and less than 45 minutes later, there were almost none left to buy. The Spokane Chiefs’ Twitter account posted an update at 12:43 p.m. that all available ticket inventory for the game had been sold, except for a handful of Chiefs-Kraken combination packages.
NHLSeattle Times

Panthers buy out Yandle, re-sign Forsling and Duclair

If Keith Yandle breaks the NHL consecutive games played record, he will almost certainly not reach that mark in a Florida Panthers uniform. The Panthers bought out the remainder of Yandle’s contract Thursday, giving the veteran defenseman a chance at a fresh start and providing the team some extra salary cap space and protection in the Seattle expansion draft.
NHLmarkerzone.com

KRAKEN NEARING MULTI-YEAR DEAL WITH FLORIDA'S CHRIS DRIEDGER

Seattle Kraken GM Ron Francis appears to be wasting no time in securing at least one goaltender ahead of the July 21st expansion draft, effectively setting a precedent that it's about building from the net out in Seattle. Per Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Kraken are working with pending UFA Florida...
Hockeysportspromedia.com

Climate Pledge Arena and UBS Arena included in OVG’s multi-venue Ticketmaster deal

Ticketmaster to also serve as official ticketing partner of New York Islanders. New digital ticketing solutions to be made available across six of OVG venues. ​Global venue operator Oak View Group (OVG) has announced a new partnership with Ticketmaster to deploy the ticketing company technology's at five US arenas and the new Co-op Live complex in Manchester, UK.
NHLNewsweek

Who Are The Seattle Kraken? What To Know About The NHL's Newest Team

The Seattle Kraken recently became the NHL's newest expansion team and they are scheduled to begin drafting players on Wednesday night. The NHL first announced Seattle as the city for the league's newest expansion team in 2018 after an approval vote by the league's Board of Governors. "Expanding to Seattle...
Detroit, MINHL

Red Wings and Labatt Blue partner to renovate Jack Adams Memorial Arena

Community arena in northwest Detroit to receive painting, landscaping and other renovations on July 22 through investment of $15,000 and more than 100 volunteer hours. DETROIT -- In advance of the 2021 National Hockey League Entry Draft, the Detroit Red Wings, in partnership with Labatt Blue, today announced they will invest $15,000 and more than 100 volunteer hours to renovate Jack Adams Memorial Arena at the Adams Butzel Recreation Complex in northwest Detroit on Thursday, July 22. Colleagues from both organizations will spend the day painting, landscaping and rebuilding the rental skate area, among other renovations.
NHLlvsportsbiz.com

Golden Knights Play NHL’s Newest Team, Seattle Kraken, At T-Mobile Arena Oct. 12 In Seattle’s First Regular-Season Game

My, it only seemed like yesterday — OK, actually four years and a month ago — when the Vegas Golden Knights picked a player from every NHL team to assemble the “Misfits” roster led by Marc-Andre Fleury and create a team that would unite a heartbroken city after the Oct. 1 mass killing on the Strip and would make a record-shattering run to the Stanley Cup Final in 2018.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

2021 NHL Draft Rankings: Forbes’ Final 160

What’s that saying? Better late than never? That’s how some of you might feel with these rankings coming out now. That said, I have to admit, I’m glad I waited a little longer. Chatter is circulating around who the Buffalo Sabres might take with the first overall pick and things have changed even into the third round from my last rankings back in May.
MLBSeattle Times

Health official: Blue Jays trending toward return to Canada

OTTAWA (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays’ return to their home ballpark is “trending in a very good direction,” Canada’s deputy chief public health officer said Thursday. The Blue Jays have played their home games this year in Dunedin, Florida, and Buffalo, New York, because the U.S.-Canada border remains closed to nonessential travel. Toronto also played all its home games in Buffalo last year.

