Climate Pledge Arena renovation nearing final stages, easing concerns about Kraken’s debut

One thing about Kraken media tours of Climate Pledge Arena is they sometimes coincide with bad news the team plans to break to the public. Namely, the team walks everybody around and then drops word the completion date for the $1 billion-plus renovation of the former KeyArena has been pushed back just a tad. Unfortunately, there is no longer any “tad” to be had, as your proverbial worm on a fishing hook has more wiggle room than the arena does to get completed in time for the 2021-22 NHL season.