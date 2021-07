The MLB All-Star Game goes down in Denver tonight, and as is the case with any all-star game, it’s tough to get a read on how it might play out. The American League is on an astounding 19-3-1 run dating back to the 1997 Mid-summer Classic at Jacobs Field in Cleveland. The under has also been trending, with just one of the last 12 games going over the total. The thin mountain air could help this one easily surpass that total.