Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

Pandemic makes a big impact on Oregon workforce

By Suzanne Roig/Oregon Capital Bureau
Posted by 
Canby Herald
Canby Herald
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25gkmd_0avgyKQa00 Survey says many Oregonians seek better opportunities, more job security as labor market heats up.

Employees who were able to work from home and had more flexible schedules during the pandemic said they are more satisfied with their jobs, according to a survey by the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center.

The 15 months of pandemic-related closures and limitations left most — eight in 10 — Oregonians in the same position as before the pandemic. Some played musical chairs, changing jobs for better pay or better benefits; others left the workforce.

Slightly more than half the 1,440 Oregon residents ages 18 and older surveyed were employed before the pandemic, compared to 44% after the pandemic, according to the nonpartisan charitable organization, which has partnered with Pamplin Media Group and EO Media Group. The survey was conducted June 8 through 14.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QCC7I_0avgyKQa00 Those who earned more than $100,000 per year were more satisfied with their job than those making less than $50,000, according to the survey. Lack of job security contributed greatly to workers feeling less satisfied, according to the survey.

"Many Oregonians experienced flexibility and support from their employers during the pandemic, while others felt they were hung out to dry by a sudden and unexpected lack of job security," Amaury Vogel, Oregon Values and Beliefs Center associate executive director, said. "Of those currently seeking employment, most say the pandemic has influenced their thinking about the kind of opportunity they're seeking and are hoping to avoid being put in another situation where they have to worry about not only job security, but also their own, and their family's, health and safety."

The survey results jive with Oregon Employment Department views. Workers with a lower level of education experienced the greatest loss of full-time employment during the pandemic, Kale Donnelly, Oregon Employment Department workforce analyst for the East Cascades region, said. "We're hearing talk about workers playing this game of 'musical chairs' throughout the labor market," Donnelly said. Many people are now looking for a different line of work, and that could lead to job openings that many job seekers can transition to.

"And, now that remote work is far more desirable and manageable than ever before, the job market's pond just got a whole lot bigger for people looking to make a shift in their career."

A tour of want ads provide a lot of work opportunity, Donnelly said. Online job ad activity has rapidly grown, and the number of job ads throughout the state are at historic highs, he said.

Suzanne Roig is a reporter for the Bend Bulletin, a Pamplin Media Group news partner.

SURVEY

The Oregon Values and Beliefs Center is committed to the highest level of public opinion research. To obtain that, the nonprofit is building the largest online research panel of Oregonians in history to ensure that all voices are represented in discussions of public policy in a valid and statistically reliable way. Selected panelists earn points for their participation, which can be redeemed for cash or donated to a charity. To learn more, visit https://www.oregonvbc.org.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

Canby Herald

Canby Herald

Canby, OR
33
Followers
304
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

The Canby Herald is the community’s best source for local news, local readers count on. Every day it deliver stories about local people, events and what’s happening at city hall and in local schools.​

 http://www.canbyherald.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Market#Health And Safety#Pandemic#Oregonians#Beliefs Center#Pamplin Media Group#Eo Media Group#The Bend Bulletin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Education
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Canby Herald

Rising delta variant tosses wrench into state's COVID fight

Health officials battling both vaccine hesitancy and 'a stubborn foe' in the virusCOVID-19's highly contagious delta variant has caused a steep increase in the number of infections in Oregon — but with different impacts across the state. "Oregon is open, but the pandemic is not over," Oregon Health Director Pat Allen told reporters during a July 22 conference call. COVID-19 infections by the delta variant have doubled in the past week, leading to a new spike in total numbers. OHA reported the number of delta variant cases had risen 25% between late last week. The delta variant now accounts for...
Oregon StatePosted by
Portland Tribune

Oregon pushes to help people find jobs as federal benefits end

In-person meetings will supplement telephone calls and online help for job seekers in a recovering economy. Weeks before the end of federal unemployment benefit programs on Sept. 4, Oregon Employment Department officials have shifted their efforts toward helping recipients get jobs — and not necessarily the jobs they had prior to the economic downturn resulting from the coronavirus pandemic last year.
Hillsboro, ORPosted by
Canby Herald

Galvez: â€˜I must strive to take on social forces that undermine healthâ€™

Dr. Eva Galvez is a family medical care provider at the Virginia Garcia Memorial Health Center in Hillsboro.This spring I had the honor of being elected into the Oregon Academy of Family Physicians. As I took my oath I could not help but think about the steep and significant climb it had been for me, a first-generation Mexican-American woman, to become a physician and to join the board of Oregon's largest physician's academy. But with that pride also came a deep sense of obligation to be a voice for the most vulnerable that I care for, that is farmworkers and...
Aurora, ORPosted by
Canby Herald

Search for new NWREC director extended

A second national search is about to begin for the top spot at Aurora facility after first search was terminated.The search for a new director for the North Willamette Research and Extension Center in Aurora has been extended. The candidate who was interviewed remotely (by Zoom) was not offered the NWREC position. Instead, the search was terminated and Oregon State University is preparing to launch a second national search later this summer. "We are clearly disappointed that we need to start over. But, we do want to be careful and get the very best person possible for the...
PoliticsPosted by
Portland Tribune

OLCC to become Oregon Liquor & Cannabis Commission

Name change recognizes new responsibilities under legislation from House Bill 3000. The Oregon Liquor Control Commission (OLCC) will officially change its name to the Oregon Liquor & Cannabis Commission after Aug. 2 to reflect its new regulatory responsibilities while retaining its previous acronym. Oregon House Bill 3000 directs the OLCC...
Canby, ORPosted by
Canby Herald

Letters to the editor

A look at what people are thinking through letters to the editor for the July 21, 2021 edition of the Herald-PioneerFear of expertise, deferring authority is killing us The relevant authority for pandemic response has deferred its authority to inappropriately qualified politicians. An example: According to the superintendent of the Canby School District, Oregon Health Authority (OHA) and Oregon Department of Education empowered local decision-making regarding safety protocols and mitigation strategies for COVID-19 in schools for this fall. Unfortunately, the superintendent admits collaboration with district staff, board members, union officials and review of a parent survey for its...
Clackamas County, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Wildfire prep webinar slated for July 28

The class, which focuses on wildfire preparedness in Clackamas County, will offer tips and advice. A wildfire preparedness webinar will be held for Clackamas County residents Wednesday, July 28. The online class, presented by OSU Extension Forestry & Natural Resources, Clackamas Soil & Water Conservation District, Oregon Office of State...
Clackamas County, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Clackamas Education Service District schedules job fair

Agency provides specialized services to children throughout county's 10 school districts. Learn about job opportunities from classroom assistants and administrative roles to food service, maintenance and transportation positions in the Clackamas Education Service District. Food and activities for kids will be provided at the Clackamas ESD job fair from 5-7...
Oregon StatePosted by
Canby Herald

Opinion: An Oregon mom outlines the realities of â€˜Special Needs Worldâ€™

The web of bureaucracy that ensnares parents of disabled children is difficult for others to even imagine.Three years ago, I was on a beach weekend with all of my mom friends, the ones who also have kids with significant medical needs. It's probably easy to imagine the scene: wine, jigsaw puzzles, overstuffed couches. What may be harder to imagine for those who don't live this life are the topics of discussion at our retreats. Things like: • Will my husband and I ever be able to travel again since air travel is so difficult for my daughter and I can't...
Portland, ORPosted by
Canby Herald

Clackamas Community College asks Dave Hunt to step down

Elected official arrested for commercial sexual solicitation condemned by fellow board membersClackamas Community College is asking Dave Hunt to step down from his elected position as a board member in light of his arrest for commercial sexual solicitation. CCC's Board of Education "made the difficult decision" to ask Hunt to resign "for the good of the college" in a statement released July 14. "Mr. Hunt's continuing to serve on the board is detrimental to the college and its students," Hunt's fellow board members wrote. "We understand that Mr. Hunt has pleaded not guilty to the charge, but at a time...
Canby, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Canby launches new employment website

City updates the job search and application process to aid recruitment and selection process. The city of Canby launched its new employment website June 18. The website features an easy-to-use online job application system. Anyone interested in applying for positions at the city can check the website or go directly...
Oregon StatePosted by
Portland Tribune

OSU Extension reopens Oregon City office

The full campus will open July 12 with services up and running at full capacity after 16 months of closure. The Oregon State University Extension Service in Clackamas County will fully open its Oregon City office to the public July 12. The reopening comes after Gov. Kate Brown lifted all...
Oregon StatePosted by
Portland Tribune

Oregon lawmakers pump money, oversight into health care

Residents will have to wait to see whether increased spending and regulation will yield results. This article originally appeared on The Lund Report, a news partner of Pamplin Media Group. Oregon legislators made systemic changes to health care this session. Lawmakers expanded Medicaid access to undocumented Oregonians, reshaped the behavioral...
Clackamas, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

CCC board adjusts tuition

Clackamas Community College Board recently approved an adjustment to the 2021-22 tuition costs. During its June 30 meeting, the Clackamas Community College Board of Education approved an adjustment to the 2021-22 tuition thanks to full funding from the state legislature. This spring, the board approved a tiered tuition increase, based...
Clackamas County, ORPosted by
Canby Herald

Clackamas County wildfire response: 'We must do better'

Board Chair Tootie Smith adamant that preparedness needs all-around improvement in 2021On Tuesday, state and local government partners presented to the Board of County Commissioners about wildfire preparedness, an area Chair Tootie Smith said was an all around failure in 2020. "I do think government has failed horribly in this on everybody, from the county to the state to the federal, and we must do better," Smith said. Smith recounted touring Clackamas County's southern area with Commissioner Martha Schrader after last year's wildfires, meeting with people who were, in her words, "abandoned" by state agencies, left to flee or, as...

Comments / 0

Community Policy