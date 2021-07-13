Florida CFO: Man pours tiki torch fuel on carpet, sets fire to Jacksonville mobile home

A man was arrested Friday after allegedly setting fire to a Jacksonville home while two juveniles were inside, according to a release from Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis.

Julien Claflin is facing charges of arson and aggravated child neglect, Patronis said. Claflin, 19, is being held in the Duval County Jail on a $75,006 bond, according to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office online Inmate Information Search records.

The fire happened Friday at a mobile home in the 11000 block of Merrywood Drive, which is near Philips Highway and Interstate 295.

Jacksonville police told investigators from the Division of Investigative and Forensic Services’ Bureau of Fire, Arson, and Explosives Investigations that they located a potential suspect near the home.

After arson detectives questioned Claflin, “the suspect admitted that he intentionally set the fire by obtaining tiki-torch fuel from a shed, pouring it onto the carpet, and setting it on fire,” according to the release.

Patronis released the following statement about the fire:

“Arson is a dangerous crime, and this case is alarming as the home was occupied at the time of the incident. If you choose to commit arson, you will be found out and held responsible. I applaud the dedication of my arson detectives for investigating this matter fully and helping bring the alleged arsonist to justice.”

If convicted, Claflin faces up to 50 years in prison, Patronis said.

©2021 Cox Media Group