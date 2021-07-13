Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

One shot of the Sputnik V vaccine triggers strong antibody responses

By Cell Press
Newswise
 12 days ago

Newswise — A single dose of the Sputnik V vaccine may elicit significant antibody responses against SARS-CoV-2, finds a study published July 13 in the journal Cell Reports Medicine. "Due to limited vaccine supply and uneven vaccine distribution in many regions of the world, health authorities urgently need data on...

www.newswise.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antibodies#Covid 19 Vaccine#Sputnik#Newswise#Fundaci N#The Cell Reports Medicine#Igg#Ojeda Et Al#Cell Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
AstraZeneca
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
News Break
Vaccines
Country
Argentina
Related
Sciencepulmonologyadvisor.com

Organ Transplant and Poor Antibody Response to SARS-CoV-2 mRNA Vaccine

Low antibody responses following 2 doses of the SARS-CoV-2 messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine among transplant recipients suggest that this patient population remains susceptible to infection despite vaccination, according to researchers from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, whose findings were published in a research letter in JAMA. Citing previous research...
Pharmaceuticalsmarketresearchtelecast.com

According to an Argentine study, those who had COVID-19 and received the first dose of Sputnik V generate more antibodies than a person with the complete scheme

In times when barely one in ten Argentines has already completed its immunization schedule, in which there is a lack of the second dose of Sputnik V and the community circulation of Delta variant in the country seems imminent and inevitable, a study carried out in the province of Buenos Aires yielded a revealing data: those who had COVID-19 and received a single application of the Russian vaccine, generated ten times more neutralizing antibodies that those who received the two doses and did not course the disease.
Sciencecontagionlive.com

Lambda Variant Concerns: Transmissibility, Vaccine Efficacy

The lineage C.37, (Lambda variant), was recently classified as a variant of interest by the World Health Organization (WHO) based on its high circulation rates in South America, and has showed "the ability to escape from neutralizing antibodies elicited by CoronaVac." This article was originally posted on Infection Control Today.
Sciencegastroenterologyadvisor.com

Antibodies Mark Strong Immune Response in Older Persons After COVID-19

Among people who were infected with SARS-CoV-2, avidity and neutralization data among antibody-positive people confirmed a strong immune response 7 to 8 months after infection, which was not reduced in those of older age, according to study results published in The Journal of Infectious Diseases. The study results also suggested that avidity assays are easy and inexpensive to perform, and their accuracy may compensate for expensive neutralization assays.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Reuters

Argentina raises heat on Russia over Sputnik V vaccine delays

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina, one of the first countries to widely use Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine, has ratcheted up pressure on Moscow over delays in the arrival of second doses that are holding back its COVID-19 inoculation campaign. The South American country’s government sent a letter to Russian state...
Pharmaceuticalsmix929.com

Sinopharm’s COVID-19 shot induces weaker antibody responses to Delta -study

BEIJING (Reuters) – Sinopharm’s COVID-19 vaccine elicited weaker antibody responses against the Delta variant, based on the first published study of its effect against the more contagious version. Antibody levels in people receiving Sinopharm’s BBIBP-CorV vaccine had a 1.38-fold reduction to the Delta variant versus an older version of the...
Public Healthfoxwilmington.com

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine protective against severe outcomes from delta variant, more data suggests

Early findings from the real-world vaccine rollout in Canada suggested one dose of Oxford-AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 shot, not yet authorized in the U.S., was protective against poor outcomes from the highly transmissible delta variant. Researchers affiliated with University of Toronto recently posted results in medRxiv ahead of peer review, analyzing nearly...
Sciencetucsonpost.com

Sputnik V elicits high IgG antibodies: Study

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): The first dose of Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V elicits high IgG antibodies and neutralizing antibodies titers, according to a study. The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Russia's sovereign wealth fund, an investor in the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus, on Monday announced results of a study in Argentina on vaccine's IgG anti-spike titers and neutralizing capacity in non-infected and previously infected persons among healthcare workers.
Public Healthhot96.com

Chile approves emergency use of Sputnik-V coronavirus vaccine

SANTIAGO (Reuters) – Chile’s Institute of Public Health approved emergency use of the Russian Sputnik-V vaccine against COVID-19, joining the country’s already massive inoculation program, the institute said in a statement. One of the institute’s experts voted against the approval, and two abstained, asking for more information about the efficacy...
Public HealthMedscape News

UK COVID-19 Update: 'Pingdemic' Plan and Antibody Vaccine Response Study

These are the UK coronavirus stories you need to know about today. The Government introduced emergency measures to protect food supplies in the wake of concerns that the supply workforce was being diminished following 'pings' from the NHS COVID app. George Eustice, the Environment Secretary, told Sky News on Friday...
Pharmaceuticalsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Sputnik V produces a high level of antibodies and neutralizers of COVID-19 after a single dose, concludes an Argentine study published in the journal Cell

Inoculation with a single dose of the Russian virus Sputnik V vaccine results in the formation of a high level of antibodies and virus neutralizers both among uninfected people and among those who have suffered from the disease, reveal the results of a study carried out in Argentina and published last Friday in Cell Reports Medicine, an international peer-reviewed journal.
Delta, UTGephardt Daily

Pfizer vaccine offers 88% protection against Delta variant with 2 doses

July 23, 2021 (UPI) — Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine provides surprisingly robust protection against the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19 — but only if you’ve gotten both doses. Fresh data out of England shows that two doses of the messenger RNA, or mRNA, vaccine is 88% effective in protecting people...
IndustryShropshire Star

India’s top vaccine maker to produce Sputnik V

The Russian Direct Investment Fund said its deal should produce more than 300 million doses of the vaccine annually starting in September. Russia’s sovereign fund has announced a deal with a top Indian vaccine manufacturer to produce the Russia-designed Sputnik V vaccine. The Russian Direct Investment Fund, or RDIF, said...
ScienceNewswise

New Insights Into Immune Responses to Malaria

Newswise — Advanced technologies have been used to solve a long-standing mystery about why some people develop serious illness when they are infected with the malaria parasite, while others carry the infection asymptomatically. An international team used mass cytometry - an in-depth way of characterising individual cells - and machine...
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

99% of People Who Die From COVID Have This in Common

One of the least-heralded benefits of a COVID-19 vaccine is that it can not only help prevent you from getting coronavirus, but minimize the impact if you do contract the virus through a "breakthrough" infection. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on Meet the Press yesterday to reveal what 99% of recent COVID deaths have in common. Read on for four life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

Comments / 0

Community Policy