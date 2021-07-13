Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

Pandemic makes a big impact on Oregon workforce

By Suzanne Roig/Oregon Capital Bureau
Posted by 
Beaverton Valley Times
Beaverton Valley Times
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25gkmd_0avgy1k200 Survey says many Oregonians seek better opportunities, more job security as labor market heats up.

Employees who were able to work from home and had more flexible schedules during the pandemic said they are more satisfied with their jobs, according to a survey by the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center.

The 15 months of pandemic-related closures and limitations left most — eight in 10 — Oregonians in the same position as before the pandemic. Some played musical chairs, changing jobs for better pay or better benefits; others left the workforce.

Slightly more than half the 1,440 Oregon residents ages 18 and older surveyed were employed before the pandemic, compared to 44% after the pandemic, according to the nonpartisan charitable organization, which has partnered with Pamplin Media Group and EO Media Group. The survey was conducted June 8 through 14.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QCC7I_0avgy1k200 Those who earned more than $100,000 per year were more satisfied with their job than those making less than $50,000, according to the survey. Lack of job security contributed greatly to workers feeling less satisfied, according to the survey.

"Many Oregonians experienced flexibility and support from their employers during the pandemic, while others felt they were hung out to dry by a sudden and unexpected lack of job security," Amaury Vogel, Oregon Values and Beliefs Center associate executive director, said. "Of those currently seeking employment, most say the pandemic has influenced their thinking about the kind of opportunity they're seeking and are hoping to avoid being put in another situation where they have to worry about not only job security, but also their own, and their family's, health and safety."

The survey results jive with Oregon Employment Department views. Workers with a lower level of education experienced the greatest loss of full-time employment during the pandemic, Kale Donnelly, Oregon Employment Department workforce analyst for the East Cascades region, said. "We're hearing talk about workers playing this game of 'musical chairs' throughout the labor market," Donnelly said. Many people are now looking for a different line of work, and that could lead to job openings that many job seekers can transition to.

"And, now that remote work is far more desirable and manageable than ever before, the job market's pond just got a whole lot bigger for people looking to make a shift in their career."

A tour of want ads provide a lot of work opportunity, Donnelly said. Online job ad activity has rapidly grown, and the number of job ads throughout the state are at historic highs, he said.

Suzanne Roig is a reporter for the Bend Bulletin, a Pamplin Media Group news partner.

SURVEY

The Oregon Values and Beliefs Center is committed to the highest level of public opinion research. To obtain that, the nonprofit is building the largest online research panel of Oregonians in history to ensure that all voices are represented in discussions of public policy in a valid and statistically reliable way. Selected panelists earn points for their participation, which can be redeemed for cash or donated to a charity. To learn more, visit https://www.oregonvbc.org.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton, OR
32
Followers
357
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

The Beaverton Valley Times’ local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more. It is viewed by more than 25,000 readers on a weekly basis.​

 http://pamplinmedia.com/beaverton-valley-times-home/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Market#Health And Safety#Pandemic#Oregonians#Beliefs Center#Pamplin Media Group#Eo Media Group#The Bend Bulletin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Education
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Posted by
Beaverton Valley Times

Rising delta variant tosses wrench into state's COVID fight

Health officials battling both vaccine hesitancy and 'a stubborn foe' in the virusCOVID-19's highly contagious delta variant has caused a steep increase in the number of infections in Oregon — but with different impacts across the state. "Oregon is open, but the pandemic is not over," Oregon Health Director Pat Allen told reporters during a July 22 conference call. COVID-19 infections by the delta variant have doubled in the past week, leading to a new spike in total numbers. OHA reported the number of delta variant cases had risen 25% between late last week. The delta variant now accounts for...
Posted by
Portland Tribune

Oregon pushes to help people find jobs as federal benefits end

In-person meetings will supplement telephone calls and online help for job seekers in a recovering economy. Weeks before the end of federal unemployment benefit programs on Sept. 4, Oregon Employment Department officials have shifted their efforts toward helping recipients get jobs — and not necessarily the jobs they had prior to the economic downturn resulting from the coronavirus pandemic last year.
Posted by
Beaverton Valley Times

Apple expands presence in Beaverton

The tech giant is leasing a 50,000 square foot building just outside Tualatin Hills Nature ParkApple is slated to expand its presence in Oregon, with plans to lease more office space just outside central Beaverton The Portland Business Journal first reported Tuesday that real estate firm Colliers noted in a quarterly report on Portland real estate that the multinational tech giant was leasing 50,000 square feet of an office building located at 3555 S.W. 153rd Drive, near Tualatin Hills Nature Park. The two-story building is listed as having an "open floor-plan" with bicycle storage, shower facilities and...
Posted by
Portland Tribune

OLCC to become Oregon Liquor & Cannabis Commission

Name change recognizes new responsibilities under legislation from House Bill 3000. The Oregon Liquor Control Commission (OLCC) will officially change its name to the Oregon Liquor & Cannabis Commission after Aug. 2 to reflect its new regulatory responsibilities while retaining its previous acronym. Oregon House Bill 3000 directs the OLCC...
Posted by
Beaverton Valley Times

Applications open now for 81 affordable units in Tigard

Metro, the regional goverment, has neared the finish line for the first housing project funded by its 2018 bond. Applications are now open for the first in a long line of affordable housing projects financed by voter-approved bond money. The waitlist for The Viewfinder, 11600 S.W. 72nd Avenue in Tigard, began accepting names for units priced for those earning 30% to 60% of the area median income on Thursday, July 15. "Affordable housing projects like this one are a critical piece in the creation of a vibrant community," said Washington County Chair Kathryn Harrington. Located just east...
Oregon StatePosted by
Beaverton Valley Times

Oregon Planned Parenthood leaders on victories from Salem to Washington County

An Do and Lindsey Sadlou reflect on acheivements made locally and at the Legislature on social equity. Oregon's unprecedented five-month virtual legislative session came with a slew of historic bills that representatives from Planned Parenthood Advocates of Oregon say is a victory for healthcare and racial and economic equity at large. Bills like the Equal Access Care Act, Telehealth Equity Act and Cover All People helped expand health equity to marginalized and hard-to-reach communities, while bills like PrEP and PEP Medication Accessibility and the LGBTQ2SIA+ Student Success Act increased HIV prevention medication services and funded...
Posted by
Beaverton Valley Times

Officials: Extreme heat, early wildfires are part of Oregon's 'new normal'

More than 800 people sought help from heat-related medical issues; heat wave added to 18 months of catastrophes.Extreme weather like the deadly heat wave that hit Oregon at the end of June are a sign of things to come, state officials said Monday, July 12. The National Weather Service has reported temperatures in the last week of June obliterated all-time heat records: 101 in Astoria, 109 in Bend, 112 in Redmond, 116 in Portland, 117 in Salem and 118 in Hermiston. Other cities "only" tied their hottest marks: Pendleton at 113 and Medford at 115. The thermometer readings were "otherworldly,"...
Posted by
Portland Tribune

Oregon minimum wage jumps to $14 an hour in Portland area

Entry-level workers in the metro area just got a 75-cent raise, but those outside the Portland region will make less. Effective July 1, workers in the Portland metropolitan area who earn minimum wage will now make $14 an hour, up from $13.25. In the so-called standard counties like Deschutes, Hood...
Posted by
Portland Tribune

BBB: How to return to work at your small business

Keylen Villagrana shares tips for businesses that are considering bringing workers back into the office. Rethinking your workplace post-pandemic is requiring, well, a lot of thought. Rising vaccination rates are allowing COVID-19 precautions to ease, and now business owners are tasked with creating and implementing return-to-work plans for their teams....
Posted by
Portland Tribune

Free virtual marketing workshop offered to local businesses

National advertising expert Mike Blinder will host a 45-minute workshop on Wednesday, July 14, at 9 a.m., offering ideas to help local business owners attract new customers and stay ahead of their competition. With Oregon fully reopening, marketing experts are expecting a surge in consumer spending this summer created by...
Posted by
Portland Tribune

OPINION: Four ways to take the stress out of inflation anxiety

Gabe Casas: 'Smart money management strategies can keep your finances on track.'. You may have noticed an increase in prices on everything from groceries to gas to used cars, and you're not alone. In fact, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported last month that prices increased by 5%...
Posted by
Beaverton Valley Times

Move Idaho border? Not so fast, say many Oregonians

Greater Idaho movement finds some support, and some opposition, in latest Oregon Values poll.Imagine Bend being Oregon's eastern most city, a short drive from Redmond, Idaho. "Greater Idaho," the concept of transferring parts of southern and eastern Oregon to Idaho — making Redmond, Idaho a reality — is gaining traction in some rural areas. According to Mike McCarter, the chief petitioner of Move Oregon's Border, a nonprofit advocating for Greater Idaho, the change would give rural Oregon counties a longed-for Republican-led legislature by leaving liberal strongholds like Portland and Eugene — and even Bend and Sisters — behind...
Posted by
Portland Tribune

Hillsboro Hops partner with Lam Research to honor local citizens

The partnership seeks 'Community Champions' who have shown the true spirit of empathy and human kindness. The Hillsboro Hops announced Wednesday, July 7, a new partnership with tech company Lam Research to recognize individuals who have stepped up to support others and make a difference in the community. "These Community...
Posted by
Beaverton Valley Times

Metz: Henry Kaiser was right, single-payer health care better for the nation

Samuel Metz, MD, of Southwest Portland is vice president of Oregon Physicians for a National Health Program and a founding member of Mad As Hell Doctors.One might think single-payer health care is antithetical to American free markets. One would be wrong. Single-payer is as American as the Liberty ship. In fact, single-payer health care was invented by an American capitalist, Henry J. Kaiser, who went on to build nearly 3,000 Liberty ships in World War II (most of right here in Portland). During the Great Depression, Kaiser employed thousands of workers toiling in Western deserts, far from towns and farther...
Posted by
Portland Tribune

Beaverton Chamber officials resigned amid possible Hillsboro merger

Personnel disputes and frustrations with leadership may have hindered merger discussions between the two chambers. The Hillsboro Chamber of Commerce's announcement last month that it would unilaterally rebrand as the "Washington County Chamber of Commerce" raised questions about why other chambers in the county weren't involved. According to the Hillsboro...
Posted by
Portland Tribune

Affordable housing coming 'round South Cooper Mountain

Starting in 2023, Wishcamper Development Partners and BRIDGE Housing will add nearly 400 low-income apartments. Two low-income housing developments are expected to break ground late this year or early next year in Beaverton's burgeoning South Cooper Mountain neighborhood. Wishcamper Development Partners plans to build 309 affordable housing units across two...
Posted by
Portland Tribune

Beaverton Chamber lobbies against Hillsboro Chamber rebrand

The Beaverton Area Chamber of Commerce is telling members not to support the 'Washington County Chamber' renaming. Leaders of the Beaverton Area Chamber of Commerce are hoping the Hillsboro Chamber of Commerce's recent move to rebrand as the "Washington County Chamber" fails. In a Friday, July 2, email, the two...

Comments / 0

Community Policy