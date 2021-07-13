Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

Pandemic makes a big impact on Oregon workforce

By Suzanne Roig/Oregon Capital Bureau
Posted by 
Clackamas Review
Clackamas Review
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25gkmd_0avgy0rJ00 Survey says many Oregonians seek better opportunities, more job security as labor market heats up.

Employees who were able to work from home and had more flexible schedules during the pandemic said they are more satisfied with their jobs, according to a survey by the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center.

The 15 months of pandemic-related closures and limitations left most — eight in 10 — Oregonians in the same position as before the pandemic. Some played musical chairs, changing jobs for better pay or better benefits; others left the workforce.

Slightly more than half the 1,440 Oregon residents ages 18 and older surveyed were employed before the pandemic, compared to 44% after the pandemic, according to the nonpartisan charitable organization, which has partnered with Pamplin Media Group and EO Media Group. The survey was conducted June 8 through 14.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QCC7I_0avgy0rJ00 Those who earned more than $100,000 per year were more satisfied with their job than those making less than $50,000, according to the survey. Lack of job security contributed greatly to workers feeling less satisfied, according to the survey.

"Many Oregonians experienced flexibility and support from their employers during the pandemic, while others felt they were hung out to dry by a sudden and unexpected lack of job security," Amaury Vogel, Oregon Values and Beliefs Center associate executive director, said. "Of those currently seeking employment, most say the pandemic has influenced their thinking about the kind of opportunity they're seeking and are hoping to avoid being put in another situation where they have to worry about not only job security, but also their own, and their family's, health and safety."

The survey results jive with Oregon Employment Department views. Workers with a lower level of education experienced the greatest loss of full-time employment during the pandemic, Kale Donnelly, Oregon Employment Department workforce analyst for the East Cascades region, said. "We're hearing talk about workers playing this game of 'musical chairs' throughout the labor market," Donnelly said. Many people are now looking for a different line of work, and that could lead to job openings that many job seekers can transition to.

"And, now that remote work is far more desirable and manageable than ever before, the job market's pond just got a whole lot bigger for people looking to make a shift in their career."

A tour of want ads provide a lot of work opportunity, Donnelly said. Online job ad activity has rapidly grown, and the number of job ads throughout the state are at historic highs, he said.

Suzanne Roig is a reporter for the Bend Bulletin, a Pamplin Media Group news partner.

SURVEY

The Oregon Values and Beliefs Center is committed to the highest level of public opinion research. To obtain that, the nonprofit is building the largest online research panel of Oregonians in history to ensure that all voices are represented in discussions of public policy in a valid and statistically reliable way. Selected panelists earn points for their participation, which can be redeemed for cash or donated to a charity. To learn more, visit https://www.oregonvbc.org.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

Clackamas Review

Clackamas Review

Clackamas, OR
62
Followers
340
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

The Clackamas Review's local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more.

 http://www.clackamasreview.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Market#Health And Safety#Pandemic#Oregonians#Beliefs Center#Pamplin Media Group#Eo Media Group#The Bend Bulletin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Education
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Clackamas Review

Rising delta variant tosses wrench into state's COVID fight

Health officials battling both vaccine hesitancy and 'a stubborn foe' in the virusCOVID-19's highly contagious delta variant has caused a steep increase in the number of infections in Oregon — but with different impacts across the state. "Oregon is open, but the pandemic is not over," Oregon Health Director Pat Allen told reporters during a July 22 conference call. COVID-19 infections by the delta variant have doubled in the past week, leading to a new spike in total numbers. OHA reported the number of delta variant cases had risen 25% between late last week. The delta variant now accounts for...
Oregon StatePosted by
Clackamas Review

Oregon pushes to help people find jobs as federal benefits end

In-person meetings will supplement telephone calls and online help for job seekers in a recovering economy.Weeks before the end of federal unemployment benefit programs on Sept. 4, Oregon Employment Department officials have shifted their efforts toward helping recipients get jobs — and not necessarily the jobs they had prior to the economic downturn resulting from the coronavirus pandemic last year. "We want to make sure that people looking for work get the services they need, so they can be back at work before those important safety-net programs end," acting director David Gerstenfeld said. He said that goes beyond reinstating federal...
Posted by
Clackamas Review

Mayors ask Clackamas County to use funding for supportive housing

Cities urge plugging gap left by an earlier revenue delay with American Rescue Plan Act dollarsSeveral mayors throughout Clackamas County sent a letter to county commissioners this week encouraging them to use American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to mitigate homelessness through supportive housing services (SHS). The joint letter was supported by Lake Oswego's Joe Buck, West Linn's Jules Walters, Oregon City's Rachel Lyles Smith, Wilsonville's Julie Fitzgerald, Milwaukie's Mark Gamba and Tualatin's Frank Bubenik. In May 2020, voters in Multnomah, Washington, and Clackamas counties passed Measure 26-210, a business and personal income tax designed to raise money for SHS....
Hillsboro, ORPosted by
Clackamas Review

Galvez: â€˜I must strive to take on social forces that undermine healthâ€™

Dr. Eva Galvez is a family medical care provider at the Virginia Garcia Memorial Health Center in Hillsboro.This spring I had the honor of being elected into the Oregon Academy of Family Physicians. As I took my oath I could not help but think about the steep and significant climb it had been for me, a first-generation Mexican-American woman, to become a physician and to join the board of Oregon's largest physician's academy. But with that pride also came a deep sense of obligation to be a voice for the most vulnerable that I care for, that is farmworkers and...
Oregon StatePosted by
Clackamas Review

Former Oregon City mayor's civics book could become mandatory

John Williams publishes William Simon U'Ren (1859-1949), who not only shaped Oregon governance, but was also influential on national politics.A former mayor of Oregon City this year has published a book that introduces the person behind our state's unique system of governance that allows citizens to propose legislation or remove someone from office. John Williams, who served as OC's mayor from 1998-2002, knows about Oregon's unique system from personal experience. Williams, since retirement, has himself helped collect signatures of registered voters in successfully recalling another mayor and placing language in the official city code calling for the abolishment of urban-renewal...
Clackamas County, ORPosted by
Clackamas Review

PGE, Clackamas County release disaster preparedness videos

Chair Tootie Smith teams up with CEO Maria Pope to provide public safety tips ahead of wildfire seasonClackamas County Chair Tootie Smith teamed up with Portland General Electric CEO Maria Pope to release a pair of disaster preparedness videos on YouTube this week. In the first video, titled "Be Prepared for a Disaster with an Emergency Kit," Smith and Pope take viewers through the components of an effective emergency kit for any disaster. In the second video, titled "Wildfire Preparedness," they explain what do to in the specific case of a wildfire. Both videos have a runtime of roughly four-and-a-half...
Posted by
Clackamas Review

Opinion: Interstate 205 freeway expansion won't solve congestion

Cassie Wilson is with Sunrise PDX and is on Clackamas County's youth advisory task force on climateOn the first day of Oregon's deadly climate-change-induced heat wave, the state legislature passed House Bill 3055, a transportation bill which would provide funding for continued expansion of fossil fuel infrastructure including widening freeways I-205 and I-5 in Clackamas County. There is no freeway expansion that has ever solved congestion. Making room for more cars on the road only leads to more traffic, another future lane of congestion and increased greenhouse gas emissions. Climate change is not some far off thing in the future....
Oregon City, ORPosted by
Clackamas Review

Free food, music help defy Oregon City vaccine expectations

National Alliance on Mental Illness-Clackamas clinic protects over 60 people from COVIDSince people with mental health and addiction issues have some of the lowest vaccination rates in the community, Clackamas County Public Health contacted the National Alliance on Mental Illness to participate in the July 15 clinic in Oregon City. County officials hooked up Michele Veenker, executive director of NAMI-Clackamas, with Providence Health's weekly COVID vaccine clinic every Thursday at the Willamette Falls Community Center on 15th Street, and the success of the subsequent partnership defied expectatons. "We knew we needed to get others involved, so we contacted other...
Clackamas County, ORPosted by
Clackamas Review

Clackamas Education Service District schedules job fair

Agency provides specialized services to children throughout county's 10 school districts.Learn about job opportunities from classroom assistants and administrative roles to food service, maintenance and transportation positions in the Clackamas Education Service District. Food and activities for kids will be provided at the Clackamas ESD job fair from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, at 13455 S.E. 97th Ave. Clackamas ESD provides specialized services to children from birth to K-12 who live in the 10 districts in Clackamas County. Professional opportunities can involve training to transition from classified to licensed positions, one-on-one engagement with children and opportunities to innovate teaching practices. Clackamas ESD's benefits package includes: 1. Full medical, dental and vision insurance with over $2,000 in monthly Clackamas ESD-paid premiums for employees and their dependents (most employees pay nothing out of pocket to maintain health insurance coverage). 2. Time off includes vacation, paid holidays, sick leave, family illness and personal business days, professional development reimbursements. 3. Pension retirement through Oregon PERS. See the full details of Clackamas ESD's benefits package and currently open positions at clackesd.org. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Jennings Lodge, ORPosted by
Clackamas Review

Oak Lodge Governance Project: New website expands outreach

Steering committee members: 'There is a serious mismatch between the form of governance we have and the form of governance we need'The Oak Lodge Governance Project (OLGP) is pleased to provide an update on recent accomplishments in the ongoing exploration of the economic realities and governance options available to the Oak Grove and Jennings Lodge communities. The main news is that our new website — oaklodgegovernanceproject.org — is up and running! The "Home" page provides a grounding in the foundational values that continue to motivate and inspire the project — sustainable prosperity, equity and community engagement — as well as...
Oregon City, ORPosted by
Clackamas Review

Oregon City School Board in turmoil after voters unseat majority

Newly elected Mandy Philpott and Michael Canchola take leadership positions as veteran members protest Steven Soll's demotionNewly elected Oregon City School Board member Mandy Philpott said she was honored to be named the board's chair, in a controversial 4-3 vote that split the four new officials with the three elected in 2019. As an attorney licensed in Oregon since 2002, Philpott believes she's qualified to serve in the chair position and ran for election with the intent to be as active as any past or present school board member. Newly elected board member Michael Canchola was named vice-chair in a...
Oregon StatePosted by
Clackamas Review

Opinion: An Oregon mom outlines the realities of â€˜Special Needs Worldâ€™

The web of bureaucracy that ensnares parents of disabled children is difficult for others to even imagine.Three years ago, I was on a beach weekend with all of my mom friends, the ones who also have kids with significant medical needs. It's probably easy to imagine the scene: wine, jigsaw puzzles, overstuffed couches. What may be harder to imagine for those who don't live this life are the topics of discussion at our retreats. Things like: • Will my husband and I ever be able to travel again since air travel is so difficult for my daughter and I can't...
Clackamas County, ORPosted by
Clackamas Review

Survey: Clackamas County residents prefer cottage clusters

Over 520 residents less inclined to choose townhomes, triplexes among denser housing options mandated by state lawOn Saturday, July 10, Clackamas County released survey results revealing preferences for expanding housing options, which became Oregon law in 2019. State legislators approved House Bill 2001 to increase the housing options and opportunities available for residents as housing becomes less and less affordable statewide. Under this law, counties must allow their urban residential zones to incorporate a cost-effective alternative to apartment complexes called "middle housing," such as cottage clusters, townhouses, duplexes, triplexes, etc., in areas where houses are permitted, effective July 1, 2022....
Milwaukie, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Milwaukie city councilor: Goals should be completed in five years

Lisa Batey: Treating climate/equity work as goals implies we will be finished with that work at some point. On Tuesday, July 20, the Milwaukie City Council will discuss council goals in a public, broadcast setting for the first time in six years. I advocated moving the discussion of goals off of the usual January weekend retreat to a meeting that is televised in the hope that more Milwaukians get engaged in the discussion of what city's goals should be.
Clackamas County, ORPosted by
Clackamas Review

Webinar to cover wildfire preparedness in Clackamas County

Free program part of the OSU Extension's 'Fire aware. Fire prepared.' campaign.From 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, join OSU Extension Forestry & Natural Resources, Clackamas Soil & Water Conservation District, Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal, Clackamas County Disaster Management and other partners to learn about wildfire preparedness in the county. This online panel discussion will offer details about fire and emergency response specific to Clackamas County. Participants will be given opportunities to ask questions about how to begin putting the things you have learned from the "Fire Aware. Fire Prepared." program into action, meet professionals from your area, and learn about resources and grant programs to help you do work around your home and land. The meeting will seek to teach participants about the county's fire and emergency response structure, as well as begin community networking. Register online for the free program at https://beav.es/3Bc. If you have missed any of the past "Fire aware. Fire prepared" sessions, visit beav.es/FAFP for videos and resources. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Portland, ORPosted by
Clackamas Review

Clackamas Community College asks Dave Hunt to step down

Elected official arrested for commercial sexual solicitation condemned by fellow board members.Clackamas Community College is asking Dave Hunt to step down from his elected position as a board member in light of his arrest for commercial sexual solicitation. CCC's Board of Education "made the difficult decision" to ask Hunt to resign "for the good of the college" in a statement released July 14. "Mr. Hunt's continuing to serve on the board is detrimental to the college and its students," Hunt's fellow board members wrote. "We understand that Mr. Hunt has pleaded not guilty to the charge, but at a time...
Clackamas County, ORPosted by
Clackamas Review

Clackamas County temporarily funds Metro housing services

Commissioners keep those at risk for homelessness afloat until accord reached with regional governmentFour supportive housing services (SHS) previously at risk of being discontinued after July 1 are being kept afloat by Clackamas County funds while county commissioners work out an agreement with the Metro Council for a $3 million funding advance. Last year Metro voters passed a business and personal income tax to raise money for SHS. On May 18, the county was alerted of five total housing services at risk of being defunded or discontinued due to a delay in anticipated SHS tax receipts. Four of the five...
Oregon StatePosted by
Clackamas Review

Oregon lawmakers pump money, oversight into health care

Residents will have to wait to see whether increased spending and regulation will yield results.This article originally appeared on The Lund Report, a news partner of Pamplin Media Group. Oregon legislators made systemic changes to health care this session. Lawmakers expanded Medicaid access to undocumented Oregonians, reshaped the behavioral health system and required the state to regulate mergers in the health care industry. The COVID-19 pandemic put health care at the forefront of a session that unfolded virtually through Zoom meetings because public health restrictions prevented public access at the capitol. Lawmakers, lobbyists and the public dialed in...
Oregon StatePosted by
Clackamas Review

Clackamas County Extension Service set to fully reopen July 12

Office returns to normal prepandemic hours 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through FridayOregon State University (OSU) Extension Service in Clackamas County will fully open its office to the public on July 12. The reopening comes after Gov. Kate Brown lifted all remaining COVID-19 health and safety restrictions issued under Oregon emergency statutes. In March 2020, the OSU Extension offices were closed to the public in response to the COVID-19 public health emergency. Extension continued to support youth, families, community, economic vitality, agriculture, food systems, gardening and ecosystems. "Extension staff and volunteers carried on their work behind the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy