‘Loki’: Tara Strong Weighs in on Miss Minutes’ Cuteness Competition With Alligator Loki

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Loki Season 1 episode 6, “For All Time, Always.”]. Marvel fans know that one project tends to set up another; think Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) talking to Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) about the Avengers Initiative, or, of course, Thanos’ (Josh Brolin) vowing to “do it himself” in the post-credits scene of The Avengers. So certain assumptions were being made heading into Loki based on Marvel’s upcoming slate of films, which all involve the multiverse — namely, that the TVA wouldn’t survive, the timelines would be set free and Kang the Conqueror, a formidable foe from the comics, might even make an appearance (he’s set to star in the next Ant-Man venture, with Jonathan Majors playing him).