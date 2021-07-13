Cancel
‘Pose’ star Mj Rodriguez makes Emmys history with lead actress nomination

ruralradio.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe awards show isn’t until September, but Pose star Mj Rodriguez has already made Emmys history. The actress was nominated for best actress in a drama series Tuesday morning, becoming the first trans actress to ever garner an Emmy nod in a leading acting category. In 2014, Orange Is the...

ruralradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Celebritiesmynews13.com

'Pose' star breaks ground as 1st transgender actress with lead Emmy nod

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — "Pose" co-star Mj Rodriguez made Emmy history Tuesday by becoming the first transgender performer to be nominated for a leading-performance Emmy Award in a primetime series. Rodriguez is the third transgender performer overall to receive an Emmy nomination. Laverne Cox received multiple nominations for best supporting...
CelebritiesNew Jersey Herald

'Long overdue': Mj Rodriguez the first trans performer nominated for lead drama Emmy

Diversity has historically been hard to come by in Hollywood. But the Television Academy made headway with this year's stunning Emmy nominations. The 2021 nominations, announced Tuesday, sparkled with diversity across drama, comedy and limited series categories, suggesting Hollywood's reckoning with inclusion is paying off. The biggest triumph of the...
