Computational Modeling Results in New Findings for Preeclampsia Patients

Combination therapy with tucatinib, trastuzumab, and capecitabine shows efficacy in all patient populations studied. Sara A. Hurvitz, MD: In the HER2CLIMB study, the protocol specified that another analysis of overall survival would be done approximately 2 years after the last patient was randomized. These updated survival data were presented at ASCO [the American Society of Clinical Oncology annual meeting] this year. Interestingly, the overall survival differences, in spite of the fact that patients crossed over from the placebo arm to the tucatinib arm, continued to favor patients who were originally assigned to the tucatinib arm. The hazard ratio was 0.73, which is statistically significant. The median overall survival for patients in the tucatinib arm was 24.7 months, compared to 19.2 months in the placebo arm. So there was about a 5.5-month benefit with the use of tucatinib in this particular clinical trial. A nice separation of the curves is easily seen on the Kaplan-Meier analysis. Prespecified subgroups, an exploratory analysis, was also presented, and interestingly, the survival improvements appeared to be seen with tucatinib regardless of patient age, race, hormone receptor status, and in patients who have baseline brain metastases, you’re seeing a significant improvement in overall survival, with a trend toward one in patients without brain metastases. There wasn’t a subgroup that wouldn’t tend to benefit from the use of tucatinib.