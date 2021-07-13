Cancel
Computational Modeling Results in New Findings for Preeclampsia Patients

By University of California San Diego
Newswise
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewswise — According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), preeclampsia, or pregnancy-related hypertension, occurs in roughly one in 25 pregnancies in the United States. The causes are unknown and childbirth is the only remedy, which can sometimes lead to adverse perinatal outcomes, such as preterm delivery. To better understand this serious pregnancy complication, which reduces blood supply to the fetus, researchers used Comet at the San Diego Supercomputer Center (SDSC) at UC San Diego to conduct cellular modeling to detail the differences between normal and preeclampsia placental tissue.

