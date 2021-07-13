Cancel
BHP's Cerro Colorado to start from scratch on environmental plan, court rules

investing.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTIAGO (Reuters) - BHP's Cerro Colorado copper mine must start again from scratch on an environmental plan for a key mine maintenance project, a Chilean court ruled on Tuesday, though the company said the decision would not impact operations. The Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Environmental Tribunal annulled the 2019 approval for the...

