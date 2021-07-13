Tadej Pogacar: Col du Portet stage is hardest day of entire Tour de France

You’d have been forgiven for thinking that stage 16 of the Tour de France was a flat stage for the sprinters, not a day featuring four climbs in the Pyrenees, for the action, or lack of, we saw among the GC contenders. The first day of the third week of the 2021 Tour was marked by an almost complete absence of anything happening between the main contenders, not for the first time on a hilly stage in this year’s race. Paris is now just five days away, but the rivals to yellow jersey Tadej Pogačar seemed content to wait another day to try and change their fortunes, despite rapidly running out of road to do it on.