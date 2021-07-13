Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cycling

Tadej Pogacar: Col du Portet stage is hardest day of entire Tour de France

By Barry Ryan
Posted by 
Cyclingnews
Cyclingnews
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The attempted ambush came very late on stage 16 of the Tour de France and though Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) was surprised, he wasn't caught out. First Guillaume Martin and then Wout van Aert accelerated on the Côte d'Aspret-Sarrat, seven kilometres from the finish in Saint-Gaudens, but the yellow jersey and all of the podium contenders were part of the small group that formed over the summit.

www.cyclingnews.com

Comments / 0

Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews

706
Followers
6K+
Post
78K+
Views
ABOUT

Cyclingnews is the passionate cycling fan's first port of call for news, race results, tech, live race coverage, race photography, interviews, features, diaries, video content, fitness and forums.

 https://www.cyclingnews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Konrad
Person
Tadej Pogačar
Person
Richard Carapaz
Person
Chris Froome
Person
Guillaume Martin
Person
Jonas Vingegaard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tour De France#The Hardest Day#Uae Team Emirates#Bora Hansgrohe#The Col De Porte#Col De La Core#Gc#Slovene#Maillot Jaune#Saint Lary Soulan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cycling
Place
Europe
News Break
Sports
Related
CyclingMotorsport.com

Spanish motorbike racer Hugo Millan dies aged 14

According to a statement from the sport’s governing body, the Federation Internationale de Motorcyclisme, Millan was involved in a multi-rider incident at Turn 5, with the race immediately being red-flagged. Reports suggest he was struck by another rider following his own crash. Medical intervention vehicles arrived at the site immediately...
CyclingPosted by
Cyclingnews

Lachlan Morton: Suffering became normal on Alt Tour de France

Lachlan Morton is already thinking about future ultra-endurance challenges as he recovers in Paris from his 18-day, 5,510km Alt Tour de France and waits for the real Tour de France to arrive in the French capital, thinking how he challenged himself and “challenged the ways we use the bike to inspire people.”
CyclingPosted by
Cyclingnews

Tour de France stage 16 analysis: Middle mountains neutralised

You’d have been forgiven for thinking that stage 16 of the Tour de France was a flat stage for the sprinters, not a day featuring four climbs in the Pyrenees, for the action, or lack of, we saw among the GC contenders. The first day of the third week of the 2021 Tour was marked by an almost complete absence of anything happening between the main contenders, not for the first time on a hilly stage in this year’s race. Paris is now just five days away, but the rivals to yellow jersey Tadej Pogačar seemed content to wait another day to try and change their fortunes, despite rapidly running out of road to do it on.
CyclingPosted by
Cyclingnews

Tour de France 2021: Stage 17 highlights - Video

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) sailed to the summit of the hors category Col du Portet on hardest day of the Tour de France and won his first stage as the leader of the three-week race. The podium of the Tour de France ascended into the clouds in the final...
CyclingPosted by
Reuters

Cycling-Carapaz wins gold in thrilling finish to road race

TOKYO, July 24 (Reuters) - Ecuador's Richard Carapaz produced an incredible late burst to win the gold medal in a thrilling Olympic men's road race on Saturday as favourite Tadej Pogacar was beaten into third place at the Fuji International Speedway. Carapaz was joined on a late attack by American...
CyclingPosted by
Cyclingnews

Tour de France stage 18 analysis: The green jersey finale

As the intermediate sprint in Pouzac approached on stage 18 of the Tour de France, Mark Cavendish moved onto the wheel of Michael Matthews. The Australian’s BikeExchange team had already tried to distance the Manxman by upping the pace over the category 4 Côte de Loucrup six kilometres before, in a bid to gain as many points as they could over him in the green jersey competition, and it hadn’t worked. So when it came to the sprint itself, Cavendish first sat on Matthews’ wheel before switching to being led-out by the expert Michael Mørkøv as the line came into view. He won the mini-sprint to add another 11 points to his tally, while Matthews finished behind Mørkøv - to add insult to injury - to take eight.
CyclingPosted by
Cyclingnews

Gaudu working his way up Tour de France hierarchy in final week

David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) may have felt his chances of a top finish on the overall of the Tour de France evaporate in the heat of stage 11, with its double climb of Mont Ventoux, but on stage 17 he continued to hold his own among the best GC contenders and plans to keep pushing through the end of the Pyrenees.
CyclingPosted by
Cyclingnews

Rapha Pro Team Aero jersey review

The Rapha Pro Team Aero jersey brings skinsuit tech to a jersey form while remaining comfortable and fast. Today's best Rapha Pro Team Aero short sleeve jersey deals. Rapha Men's Pro Team Aero... We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. Rapha's entry into aerodynamic clothing...
WorldPosted by
Cyclingnews

Police raid Bahrain Victorious hotel at Tour de France

Cyclingnews can confirm that Bahrain Victorious were raided by the French police at the Tour de France on Wednesday evening. The team confirmed the news directly to Cyclingnews on Thursday morning. "Nothing special, we have a visit from the police, they ask for riders training files, they check bus and...
CyclingPosted by
Cyclingnews

Tour de France stage 17 analysis: Pogacar flattens the competition

Tadej Pogačar has spent the last two weeks crushing the dreams and hopes of his rivals, so it's entirely in keeping with the theme of this Tour de France that he may also have just crushed the dreams and hopes of cycling fans who were enjoying the closest run and most absorbing battle for the King of the Mountains that we have seen in years.

Comments / 0

Community Policy