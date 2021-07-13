Company of Heroes 3 announced, and you can play it right now
Relic Entertainment isn't just working on Age of Empires IV as it today surprised announced the next entry in the popular World War 2-set real-time strategy series Company of Heroes, and it is coming next year. Catch the Company of Heroes 3 cinematic trailer above, showcasing the Mediterranean theatre the game will be set in. The studio also showed off some pre-alpha gameplay today, see that trailer here (age restricted).www.neowin.net
