Company of Heroes 3 announced, and you can play it right now

By Pulasthi Ariyasinghe
Neowin
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRelic Entertainment isn't just working on Age of Empires IV as it today surprised announced the next entry in the popular World War 2-set real-time strategy series Company of Heroes, and it is coming next year. Catch the Company of Heroes 3 cinematic trailer above, showcasing the Mediterranean theatre the game will be set in. The studio also showed off some pre-alpha gameplay today, see that trailer here (age restricted).

