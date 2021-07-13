Company of Heroes 3 announced, and you can play it right now

When it comes to finding the best multiplayer Switch games, there's certainly no shortage of titles in Nintendo's ever-growing library to choose from. Covering a variety of different genres, you'll find the likes of classic racing games to put your competitive side to the test, delightful co-op indie numbers that require teamwork, and much more besides. Whether you're looking for a couch co-op experience you can play at home locally, or an online multiplayer game you can tuck into with friends far and wide, there's something for everyone.