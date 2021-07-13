Typical Summer Day

The National Weather Service has upgraded our area of central Florida for a slight risk of severe weather this afternoon as the conditions are present for strong storms over the peninsula. Instability in the atmosphere above us will enhance our chances of seeing heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and strong gusty winds. Storms are expected to begin along the east coast, then move into the interior counties this afternoon. Temperatures today will reach the low 90s and mid to low 70s tonight. Please avoid being outdoors at the first sign of lightning.