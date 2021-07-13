Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Typical Summer Day

By Admin
Posted by 
Lakeland Gazette
Lakeland Gazette
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A typical summer day pattern is expected this afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout central Florida, with the highest coverage being near the coast. Occasional lightning, heavy rain, and gusty winds may occur. Storm movement will be to the northwest. Temperatures near the 90s this afternoon, with mid-70s tonight. A decrease in the rain pattern is expected in the upcoming days. Please avoid being outdoors at the first sign of lightning.

lakelandgazette.info

Comments / 0

Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland, FL
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
762K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News Lakeland Fl

 http://www.lakelandgazette.info
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Central Florida#Hurricanes#Thunderstorms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Lakeland Gazette

July 15 weather

Dry air at the mid-levels of the atmosphere will bring our rain chances down this afternoon. Diurnal isolated showers and thunderstorms are still possible. Expect temperatures in the low 90s, muggy afternoon as the dewpoint temperature will remain in the 70s. Rain chances will begin to increase this Friday. Please...
EnvironmentPosted by
Lakeland Gazette

Stormy Monday

The National Weather Service has upgraded our area of central Florida for a slight risk of severe weather this afternoon as the conditions are present for strong storms over the peninsula. Instability in the atmosphere above us will enhance our chances of seeing heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and strong gusty winds. Storms are expected to begin along the east coast, then move into the interior counties this afternoon. Temperatures today will reach the low 90s and mid to low 70s tonight. Please avoid being outdoors at the first sign of lightning.
EnvironmentPosted by
Lakeland Gazette

Saturday Outlook

Afternoon temperatures are expected to reach the 90s today, with the heat index ranging from 100 – 105, slightly more comfortable temperatures along the coast. The highest coverage of showers and thunderstorms is expected across east-central Florida late this afternoon. Frequent cloud-to-ground lightning strikes, downpours, and gusty winds may be associated with the strongest storms. Storms will begin to diminish after sunset, lows in the mid-70s tonight. Be weather smart and enjoy this beautiful humid Florida summer day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy