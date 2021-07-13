Typical Summer Day
A typical summer day pattern is expected this afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout central Florida, with the highest coverage being near the coast. Occasional lightning, heavy rain, and gusty winds may occur. Storm movement will be to the northwest. Temperatures near the 90s this afternoon, with mid-70s tonight. A decrease in the rain pattern is expected in the upcoming days. Please avoid being outdoors at the first sign of lightning.lakelandgazette.info
Comments / 0