Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

2021 Emmy nominations: ‘The Mandalorian,’ ‘The Crown’ lead nods

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nbiQY_0avgwWhe00

LOS ANGELES — Streaming service offerings dominated the 73rd Emmy Award nominations, announced Tuesday morning in Los Angeles, with Netflix’s “The Crown” and Disney+’s “The Mandalorian” drawing 24 nods each.

Meanwhile, Marvel series “WandaVision,” also a Disney+ product, trailed closely behind with 23 nominations, followed by Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale,” NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” and Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso.”

Father-and-daughter actors Ron Cephas Jones, of “This Is Us,” and Jasmine Cephas Jones, of “Blindspotting,” joined TV Academy chief Frank Scherma to announce the nominees.

Hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, the live Sept. 19 ceremony will include a limited in-person audience of nominees and guests, one year after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the academy to adopt a virtual format.

Due primarily to its new streaming service HBO Max, HBO led all networks with 130 nominations, followed by Netflix with 129 nods and Disney+ with 71 in only its second year of existence, The New York Times reported.

The complete list of nominees is below:

Outstanding Comedy Series

  • “black-ish”
  • “Cobra Kai”
  • “Emily in Paris”
  • “The Flight Attendant”
  • “Hacks”
  • “The Kominsky Method”
  • “PEN15”
  • Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Lead Actress, Comedy

  • Aidy Bryant, “Shrill”
  • Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”
  • Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish”
  • Allison Janney, “Mom”
  • Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Outstanding Lead Actor, Comedy

  • Anthony Anderson, “black-ish”
  • Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”
  • William H. Macy, “Shameless”
  • Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”
  • Kenan Thompson, “Kenan”

Outstanding Supporting Actress, Comedy

  • Aidy Bryant, “Saturday Night Live”
  • Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”
  • Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”
  • Rosie Perez, “The Flight Attendant”
  • Cecily Strong, “Saturday Night Live”
  • Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”
  • Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Supporting Actor, Comedy

  • Carl Clemons-Hopkins, “Hacks”
  • Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”
  • Brendan Hunt, “Ted Lasso”
  • Nick Mohammed, “Ted Lasso”
  • Paul Reiser, “The Kominsky Method”
  • Jeremy Swift, “Ted Lasso”
  • Kenan Thompson, “Saturday Night Live”
  • Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”

Outstanding Drama Series

  • “The Boys”
  • “Bridgerton”
  • “The Crown”
  • “The Handmaid’s Tale”
  • “Lovecraft Country”
  • “The Mandalorian”
  • “Pose”
  • “This Is Us”

Outstanding Lead Actress, Drama

  • Uzo Aduba, “In Treatment”
  • Olivia Colman, “The Crown”
  • Emma Corrin, “The Crown”
  • Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
  • Mj Rodriguez, “Pose”
  • Jurnee Smollett, “Lovecraft Country”

Outstanding Lead Actor, Drama

  • Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”
  • Jonathan Majors, “Lovecraft Country”
  • Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”
  • Regé-Jean Page, “Bridgerton”
  • Billy Porter, “Pose”
  • Matthew Rhys, “Perry Mason”

Outstanding Supporting Actress, Drama

  • Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”
  • Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”
  • Madeline Brewer, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
  • Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
  • Aunjanue Ellis, “Lovecraft Country”
  • Emerald Fennell, “The Crown”
  • Yvonne Strahovski, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
  • Samira Wiley, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Outstanding Supporting Actor, Drama

  • Giancarlo Esposito, “The Mandalorian”
  • O-T Fagbenle, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
  • John Lithgow, “Perry Mason”
  • Tobias Menzies, “The Crown”
  • Max Minghella, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
  • Chris Sullivan, “This Is Us”
  • Bradley Whitford, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
  • Michael Kenneth Williams, “Lovecraft Country”

Outstanding Limited Series

  • “I May Destroy You”
  • “Mare of Easttown”
  • “The Queen’s Gambit”
  • “The Underground Railroad”
  • “WandaVision”

Outstanding Lead Actor, Limited series/TV movie

  • Paul Bettany, “WandaVision”
  • Hugh Grant, “The Undoing”
  • Ewan McGregor, “Halston”
  • Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton”
  • Leslie Odom Jr., “Hamilton”

Outstanding Lead Actress, Limited series/TV movie

  • Michaela Coel, “I May Destroy You”
  • Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”
  • Elizabeth Olsen, “WandaVision”
  • Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit”
  • Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown”

Outstanding Supporting Actress, Limited series/TV movie

  • Renée Elise Goldsberry, “Hamilton”
  • Kathryn Hahn, “WandaVision”
  • Moses Ingram, “The Queen’s Gambit”
  • Julianne Nicholson, “Mare of Easttown”
  • Jean Smart, “Mare of Easttown”
  • Phillipa Soo, “Hamilton”

Outstanding Supporting Actor, Limited series/TV movie

  • Thomas Brodie-Sangster, “The Queen’s Gambit”
  • Daveed Diggs, “Hamilton”
  • Paapa Essiedu, “I May Destroy You”
  • Jonathan Groff, “Hamilton”
  • Evan Peters, “Mare of Easttown”
  • Anthony Ramos, “Hamilton”

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

  • “Conan”
  • “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”
  • “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”
  • “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”
  • “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

Outstanding Competition Series

  • “The Amazing Race
  • “Nailed It!”
  • “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
  • “Top Chef”
  • “The Voice”

Outstanding Guest Actress, Drama

  • Alexis Bledel, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
  • Claire Foy, “The Crown”
  • Mckenna Grace, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
  • Sophie Okonedo, “Ratched”
  • Phylicia Rashad, “This Is Us”

Outstanding Guest Actor, Drama

  • Don Cheadle, “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”
  • Charles Dance, “The Crown”
  • Timothy Olyphant, “The Mandalorian”
  • Courtney B. Vance, “Lovecraft Country”
  • Carl Weathers, “The Mandalorian”

Outstanding Guest Actress, Comedy

  • Jane Adams, “Hacks”
  • Yvette Nicole Brown, “A Black Lady Sketch Show”
  • Bernadette Peters, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”
  • Issa Rae, “A Black Lady Sketch Show”
  • Maya Rudolph, “Saturday Night Live”
  • Kristen Wiig, “Saturday Night Live”

Outstanding Guest Actor, Comedy

  • Alec Baldwin, “Saturday Night Live”
  • Dave Chappelle, “Saturday Night Live”
  • Morgan Freeman, “The Kominsky Method”
  • Daniel Kaluuya, “Saturday Night Live”
  • Daniel Levy, “Saturday Night Live”

Outstanding TV Movie

  • “Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square”
  • “Oslo”
  • “Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia”
  • “Sylvie’s Love”
  • “Uncle Frank”

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

  • “A Black Lady Sketch Show”
  • “Saturday Night Live”

Outstanding Variety Special (pre-recorded)

  • “Bo Burnham: Inside”
  • “David Byrne’s American Utopia”
  • “8:46 — Dave Chappelle”
  • “Friends: The Reunion”
  • “Hamilton”
  • “A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote”

Outstanding Animated Program

  • “Big Mouth”
  • “Bob’s Burgers”
  • “Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal”
  • “The Simpsons”
  • “South Park: The Pandemic Special”

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
53K+
Followers
56K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elisabeth Moss
Person
Daveed Diggs
Person
Phillipa Soo
Person
Kaley Cuoco
Person
Genndy Tartakovsky
Person
Trevor Noah
Person
Yvonne Strahovski
Person
Rupaul
Person
Uzo Aduba
Person
Kenan Thompson
Person
Dave Chappelle
Person
Jurnee Smollett
Person
Phylicia Rashad
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Crown#Emmy Award#Wandavision#Nbc#Apple Tv#Tv Academy#Hbo#The New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV & Videostvinsider.com

Corinne Foxx Joins Kat Denning Hulu Comedy Series ‘Dollface’

Beat Shazam DJ Corinne Foxx has landed a key recurring role in Kat Dennings‘ Hulu comedy series, Dollface, which is set to return next year. Dollface revolves around Jules (Dennings), a young woman who, after being dumped by her longtime boyfriend, must deal with her own imagination to literally and metaphorically re-enter the world of women and rekindle the female friendships she left behind.
TV & Videosramascreen.com

Official Key Art And Trailer For Hulu’s NINE PERFECT STRANGER

Hulu has released these official trailer and key art for upcoming original series “Nine Perfect Strangers.”. The first six episodes are now available FOR REVIEW via Hulu’s Screening Room. “Nine Perfect Strangers” premieres on Hulu with the first three episodes on Wednesday, August 18. New episodes stream weekly. Synopsis: Based...
TV & VideosPosted by
The Independent

Emmy nominations 2021 – live: The Crown, The Mandalorian and Mare of Easttown lead the awards

The 2021 Emmy nominations were announced today (13 July), with The Crown, Ted Lasso and Mare of Easttown dominating the categories as expected.This year, the Emmys will highlight the best of what was an understandably abbreviated year in television, while almost all of last year’s major winners – among them Succession, Ozark and Euphoria – are out of contention due to the pandemic.With those shows unable to produce and broadcast new episodes in time for the Emmy submission deadline, it means that this year’s nomination roster has been unusually led by first-timers. The Flight Attendant, Bridgerton and the Jean Smart...
MoviesSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

‘Leverage: Redemption’ Sneak Peek: LeVar Burton Guest Stars in Beth Riesgraf’s Directorial Debut (VIDEO)

There are two things that are quite special coming up in one of the eight Leverage: Redemption episodes dropping this fall: the guest star and the director. Series star Beth Riesgraf (who plays thief Parker) is making her directorial debut in “The Bucket Job” episode featuring guest star LeVar Burton. IMDb TV dropped a sneak peek as part of Leverage: Redemption‘s panel with Riesgraf and Noah Wyle (fixer Harry Wilson) at Comic-Con@Home.
CelebritiesHollywood Reporter

Adrian Grenier

Adrian Grenier, Katharine McPhee Host Malibu Beach Cleanup for Shiseido Blue Project. Adrian Grenier and Katharine McPhee were among those taking to the Malibu sand on Friday morning as part of Shiseido Blue Project’s first West Coast beach cleanup. The event, put on in…. ‘The Loneliest Whale: The Search for...
TV & VideosIndiewire

The Television Academy’s ‘Hamilton’ Problem — TV Podcast

The video above was produced by IndieWire’s Creative Producer Leonardo Adrian Garcia. Once upon a not insignificant amount of time, some very talented people performed in a Broadway musical and some other talented people filmed it. The show itself was extremely popular at the time, then 15 months into its ongoing (give or take a pandemic) original run. So popular in fact, less than a week before the three nights over which the event was filmed, the show won 11 — eleven — Tony Awards, the second-most of any Broadway production of all time.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

Sean Penn Won’t Return to Set of Starz Series ‘Gaslit’ Until All Cast and Crew Are Vaccinated

Back from the Cannes Film Festival where he launched his new directorial effort “Flag Day,” Sean Penn has made a bold move on the set of his latest project. The two-time Academy Award-winning actor has refused to return to working on the UCP-produced Starz limited series “Gaslit” until all cast and crew involved on the production are vaccinated. Penn’s move on the series, which shows the Watergate scandal from previously unseen perspectives and also stars Julia Roberts and Dan Stevens, is an effort to challenge Hollywood to demand Covid vaccine requirements for film and TV sets. (Deadline first reported the news.)
Movies1069morefm.com

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ casts Michaela Coel in sequel

“I May Destroy You” creator and star Michaela Coel has been cast in Marvel Studios’ upcoming “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” According to Variety, Coel joined the production at Atlanta’s Pinewood Studios, where director Ryan Coogler started production last month. Other cast members include returning stars Letitia Wright, Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke and Angela Bassett.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Bradley Whitford Joins ‘Romeo & Juliet’ Revisionist Tale ‘Rosaline’ At 20th Century

EXCLUSIVE: Bradley Whitford is set to join 20th Century’s Rosaline, a comedic and revisionist take on Romeo & Juliet that has Kaitlyn Dever attached to star. Isabela Merced is on board to play Juliet and Kyle Allen will play Romeo. The film had been at MGM but recently hit the market, and after being quickly acquired by 20th Century, the studio tapped Karen Maine to direct. 21 Laps, Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen are producing.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

First look at Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand in The Tragedy of Macbeth

Ahead of its world premiere this September at the New York Film Festival, the first image has been released from the Joel Coen-directed Shakespeare adaptation The Tragedy of Macbeth featuring stars Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand as Lord and Lady Macbeth; take a look here…. A work of stark chiaroscuro...
TV SeriesRochester Sentinel

‘Family Guy’: Justin Hartley, Zachary Levi & More to Guest Star in Season 20

The cast and creatives behind Fox’s long-running animated comedy series, Family Guy, came together at Comic-Con@Home to celebrate 20 years of hilarious episodes with virtual trivia and a tease for the upcoming season. Creator and voice star Seth MacFarlane joined Alex Borstein, Mila Kunis, Seth Green, and newest addition Arif...
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

Oscar Sharp, Damon Lindelof & Matt Reeves Developing Medical Drama ‘The Human Conditions’ At HBO Max

Rising British filmmaker Oscar Sharp has teamed with Damon Lindelof and Matt Reeves to develop a magical-realist medical drama for HBO Max. The Human Conditions is an original series that follows a young British doctor who must learn to treat impossible, fantastical illnesses by healing the emotional issues that underlie them — and confronting her own along the way.
TV & VideosDeadline

‘The First Lady’: Ellen Burstyn, Eliza Scanlen, Cailee Spaeny To Recur On Showtime Anthology Series

EXCLUSIVE: Showtime is round out casting for the Roosevelt family on its upcoming anthology series The First Lady. Oscar, Emmy and Tony winner Ellen Burstyn, (Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore), Eliza Scanlen (Sharp Objects) and Cailee Spaeny (Mare of Easttown) are set for recurring roles on the series starring Viola Davis — who also executive produces — Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson. Cathy Schulman serves as showrunner. Susanne Bier (The Undoing) will direct and executive produce.
MoviesMovieWeb

Vanessa Kirby Joins Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern in Florian Zeller's The Son

Vanessa Kirby has joined the cast of the upcoming film The Son. The feature is the next project for director Florian Zeller after the Oscar winning The Father. That particular movie earned Anthony Hopkins an Academy Award. For The Son, Vanessa Kirby will work with Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern. Both titles were adaptations from Zeller and Christopher Hampton (Dangerous Liasons) of Zeller's stage play. In addition to Best Actor, the film also won the Oscar for best Adapted Screenplay.
TV Seriespopculturetimes.com

Everything Coming On Hulu Video This August 2021

Summer is here, and Hulu is here with a fresh list of new drops for August. With Hulu already dropped some huge names in July. With Galaxy, Fargo, and Caddyshack. However, the only original release of Hulu in July was the FX- Hulu Production’s series American Horror Stories, which came on the 15th of July. It was a spinoff of the original series and contained horror episodes instead of a long arc that run an entire season, like the original one. This new original received mixed responses from the audiences.
TV SeriesDeadline

Adam Rodriguez Joins NBC Drama Series ‘Ordinary Joe’ As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Adam Rodriguez (Criminal Minds) has signed on for a recurring role in Ordinary Joe, NBC’s upcoming drama series starring Jimmy Wolk from House veterans Russel Friend and Garrett Lerner and The Batman writer/director Matt Reeves and his 6th & Idaho banner. The project, which co-stars Natalie Martinez, Charlie Barnett and Elizabeth Lail, is a co-production of 20th Television, Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, 6th & Idaho and 3 Arts.

Comments / 0

Community Policy