Company Of Heroes 3 Combines RTS And Turn-Based Gameplay To Give You Full Control Of The Mediterranean Campaign

A lot of the gameplay in Company of Heroes 3 is what you'd expect. It's the return of Relic Entertainment's brand of World War II real-time strategy, requiring tight command of squads and vehicles that's more about directing your soldiers to cover and executing flanking maneuvers than fast movement, tons of units, and lots of mouse clicks. What's striking about the next entry in Relic's long-running strategy series is that it's basically two games in one, with a whole additional turn-based strategy game on top of the RTS. That new second half works to give you more control over the flow of the war effort--and lets you essentially create a single-player campaign of your own.