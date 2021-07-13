Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Company Of Heroes 3 Combines RTS And Turn-Based Gameplay To Give You Full Control Of The Mediterranean Campaign

By Phil Hornshaw
Gamespot
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA lot of the gameplay in Company of Heroes 3 is what you'd expect. It's the return of Relic Entertainment's brand of World War II real-time strategy, requiring tight command of squads and vehicles that's more about directing your soldiers to cover and executing flanking maneuvers than fast movement, tons of units, and lots of mouse clicks. What's striking about the next entry in Relic's long-running strategy series is that it's basically two games in one, with a whole additional turn-based strategy game on top of the RTS. That new second half works to give you more control over the flow of the war effort--and lets you essentially create a single-player campaign of your own.

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rts#Gameplay#Relic Entertainment#Rts#Company Of Heroes 3#Coh#Allied#The War Relic#Company Of Heroes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video GamesComicBook

Company of Heroes 3 Announced

Company of Heroes 3, the long-awaited follow-up to the popular real-time strategy video game Company of Heroes 2, has been officially revealed by developer Relic Entertainment and SEGA. The title is currently set to release for PC in late 2022, but interested players can get a head start and play a Pre-Alpha Preview for Company of Heroes 3 now by joining the CoH-Development program, powered by Amplitude Studios' Games2Gether platform. Basically, it will allow folks to play an early version of the title and learn more about its development, and the Pre-Alpha Preview will be available through August 3rd.
Video Gamesgamewatcher.com

Company of Heroes 3 begins its Mediterranean Assault in 2022

Company of Heroes is coming back. Sega and Relic Entertainment confirmed this evening that Company of Heroes 3 is in active development and will be released for the PC in 2022. It's been over eight years since Company of Heroes 2 was released, so it's great to see another RTS titan return.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Company of Heroes 3 Official; Trailer, Gameplay and Free Alpha

Relic Entertainment officially announced Company of Heroes 3. The new installment in the popular series of tactical WWII strategies will surprise fans with the longest campaign in the series' history and numerous improvements to the gameplay formula. From today, all interested can also download the alpha version of the title for free.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Company of Heroes 3 Announced for PC, Includes New Dynamic Campaign Map

Relic Entertainment and Sega have confirmed that Company of Heroes 3 is in development. It will be coming to PC in late 2022 but a pre-alpha preview is currently available. Head here to check it out, though you’ll need to sign up for a RelicLink account to access it. Check out the reveal and gameplay trailers below.
Video GamesCollider

‘Company of Heroes 3’ First Trailers Show Diversions and Destructible Environments in New RTS Game.

A welcome surprise arrives in the announcement of Company of Heroes 3, eight years after the release of the previous installment, Company of Heroes 2. With this new title, Sega and Relic appear to be pulling out all the stops, mixing old and familiar mechanics of the series with some new features. In addition to the cinematic announcement trailer, a gameplay trailer has also been released.
Video GamesTechSpot

Relic announces Company of Heroes 3, taking the WWII RTS to battlefields of Italy and North Africa

What just happened? Relic Entertainment has announced the third installment in the long-running Company of Heroes franchise. The latest entry in the classic RTS series aims to take players across massive battles in the Mediterranean theater with a dynamic campaign featuring American, British and German forces, next-gen destructible environments brought on by air, ground and naval armies, and new gameplay elements like breaching infantry and tactical pauses. CoH 3 is currently in development, with a developer preview out now on Steam and an official release expected sometime next year.
Video Gamesgamewatcher.com

Company of Heroes 3 System Requirements

Company of Heroes 3 will take advantage of Relic's Essence Engine 5, which it's also using to develop Age of Empires 4, but here's what we know about the minimum and recommended system requirements for the Pre-Alpha Preview Demo. Min PC Spec:. Intel i5 4 core processor, 8th Generation. 8GB...
Video GamesGamespot

Company of Heroes 3 Preview

Company of Heroes 3 will feature an updated single player campaign that now includes turn based strategy on-top of the standard RTS features. Phil had a chance to preview Company of Heroes 3 and here's what we can expect from the next installment. Company of Heroes 3 is currently set to be released late 2022, and a free pre-alpha preview is available today.
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

Relic has revealed Company of Heroes 3 – and you can play it right now

Sega and Relic Entertainment have announced Company of Heroes 3, the latest instalment in the long-running RTS series. The new game is set to release for PC in 2022, but fans can play a pre-alpha preview version today via Steam. “Company of Heroes 3 is bringing the series’ intimate boots-on-the-ground...
Video GamesGamespot

Rainbow Six Siege's New Limited-Time Headshot Mode Is Live

Rainbow Six Siege's new game mode is live, and if you've ever wanted to prove just how good your aim is, then Ubisoft's squad-based shooter Headshot may be what you're looking for. As the title says, only a well-aimed round to the head will take down an opponent, as body shots do zero damage.
Video Gamesdistrictchronicles.com

Zelda Skyward Sword HD Full Camera Controls – Totally Different Controls!

Zelda: Skyward Sword Updates: The subsequent replacement to be launched for The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is full digital camera controls. The functioning is totally different when utilizing buttons or movement controls on Switch. This is just not one thing that was featured within the authentic recreation on Nintendo Wii because of the lack of the console’s second joystick.
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

Battlefield 2042’s open beta will launch in September

Battlefield 2042’s open beta will launch in September, Electronic Arts has announced. EA Play members and customers who pre-order any version of the game will receive early access to the open beta, it also confirmed on Thursday. The standard edition of Battlefield 2042 is set to release on October 22,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy