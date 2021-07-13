Company of Heroes 3 is coming - and it feels like the original, but bigger
Of all the things to like about Company of Heroes, I'm especially a fan of the conversations. Like any good RTS, these are games about make-believe, about moving little men around a battlefield, role-playing as one of those retired, amateur history enthusiasts with too much spare time, who are themselves role-playing as a Second World War commander. It's about doing the voices, making the sounds of the guns, living out your twilight years with no-one but the model army in your basement.www.eurogamer.net
