Company of Heroes 3 is coming - and it feels like the original, but bigger

Out of Line isn't offensively rubbish or broken, nor are its mechanics frustratingly opaque. It's not horrible to look at or listen to, and playing through it left me chilled, which is not necessarily how I finish all my platformer sessions, believe me. The puzzles and platforming are perfectly perfunctory, and though it takes a little while to get used to your spear - more on that in a sec - there's not a single maddening sequence or frustrating boss fight to scupper your journey, making it wonderfully accessible for those who are new to the genre (or even new to gaming completely).