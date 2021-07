There was a certain magic in the Summer of 1964. I was 10 years old and had just completed. Mrs. Raimo’s fifth grade class. When I had started the fifth grade, Mrs. Raimo was known to us as Miss DelGiorno. In the early Spring of 1964, Miss DelGiorno announced to all of us that she was getting married on the weekend and that we would have a substitute teacher for the next week. I was shocked and broken hearted. For if truth be told, I had an incurable crush on Miss DelGiorno and now she was getting married!