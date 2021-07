Joe belts out the Blues-tinged lyrics in “Notches” with a vocal range that gets even better with each release, diving deeper into his rock capabilities as he croons the resounding chorus, “I got miles under my wheels. Notches in my walkin’ cane.” He takes no prisoners with his hard-hitting anthem and holds nothing back, delivering a fresh unchartered sound that isn’t like anything he’s done before. The cinematically excellent official music video was directed by Paul van Kan.