With the way the game has evolved, why are the Spurs not looking hard at players such as Chris Duarte? Today, the game has become a fast paced, high scoring, outside-in type of game. It's no longer a game where the bigs dominated the floor and teams would play inside out. Tim Duncan, David Robinson, and even LaMarcus Aldrige were all great at playing with their back to the basket, but times have changed. Players who can score at a high clip and at range are now at a premium in the leauge, and Duarte fits that build.