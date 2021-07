Could new “Yellowstone” cast member Finn Little play the Dutton grandchild no one knew about?. As if “Yellowstone” season four didn’t promise to be exciting enough, the show is also introducing another new character, Carter. Carter will be played by young Australian actor Finn Little. Carter is reportedly taken in by the Dutton’s after Beth decides that the ranch is the best place for him to grow up. But what are Carter’s origins? Some believe his story will be similar to young Rip Wheeler who joined the farm after escaping a near-death experience with his abusive father. However, some “Yellowstone” fans have a different theory. And the theory is a juicy one! In fact, it ties in the storyline from another one of our favorite shows, “Blue Bloods.”