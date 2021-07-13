Cancel
2021 Giants roster rankings: Nos. 80-71

By Ed Valentine
Big Blue View
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are counting down the New York Giants 2021 training camp roster rankings, and our second group of 10 includes a few interesting names. Cornerback Sam Beal is No. 77. When the Giants took him in the 2018 Supplemental Draft they likely figured he would be a key component of their secondary by now. Instead, he probably doesn’t make the team. Offensive tackle Jackson Barton spent last season on the active roster, but never played. Jarren Williams surprised as an undrafted free agent out of UAlbany. Kelvin Benjamin is attempting a comeback. I’m not really sure if the Giants see him as a pass-catching tight end or a wide receiver. Nor am I sure there is a place for him on the roster.

