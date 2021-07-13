Could bringing back its love song save one of Australia’s rarest songbirds?
The regent honeyeater is an endangered native Australian songbird, with only a few hundred left in the wild. A few years ago scientists noticed something odd – they were mimicking other birds, and unable to sing their own song. Environment reporter Graham Readfearn and Dr Joy Tripovich explain how this bird lost its song, and whether teaching it how to sing again could help save it from extinction.www.theguardian.com
