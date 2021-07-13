Cancel
Could bringing back its love song save one of Australia’s rarest songbirds?

By Laura Murphy-Oates
The Guardian
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe regent honeyeater is an endangered native Australian songbird, with only a few hundred left in the wild. A few years ago scientists noticed something odd – they were mimicking other birds, and unable to sing their own song. Environment reporter Graham Readfearn and Dr Joy Tripovich explain how this bird lost its song, and whether teaching it how to sing again could help save it from extinction.

