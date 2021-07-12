Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Agile and Scalable: Contact Centre Solutions: Ensuring Business Continuity And Reliable Customer Experience

Network World
 16 days ago

Today we are seeing the critical need for organizations of all sizes to ensure business continuity across functions, and to seamlessly enable remote work throughout global locations. Our way of working has fundamentally changed, and this will be a constant as workforce strategies continue to embrace a distributed, but highly connected, model.

www.networkworld.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scalable#Customer Experience#Agility#Solution#Vonage#Salesforce
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
Related
TechnologyBusiness Insider

Infosys Unveils Product-Centric Value Delivery Model Using Agile and DevOps to Strengthen Customer Centricity and Accelerate Business Outcomes

New research released by Infosys Knowledge Institute identifies seven Agile levers that can deliver 63 percent higher chance of business growth. BENGALURU, India, July 28, 2021 /CNW/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today unveiled a new set of Enterprise Agile DevOps capabilities that will help businesses strengthen customer centricity and innovation. Key among them are the product-centric value delivery model and the data-centric live engineering approach that helps enterprises drive business value faster while being secure by design. With the product-centric value delivery model, enterprises can transform the way they develop and deliver products and services by reimagining customer journeys, with agile product teams bringing these to life. Through the data-centric live engineering approach enterprises can increase the speed of outcomes by using the power of advanced analytics and AI to generate persona-based actionable insights.
Softwareatlantanews.net

Catalog Management System Market Giants Spending Is Going to Boom with IBM, SAP SE, Oracle

A new business intelligence report released by Advance Market Analytics with title Global Catalog Management System Market Insights, forecast to 2027. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Global Catalog Management System Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Businessmartechseries.com

OpenText Launches Advisory Services to Maximize Customer Value from Information Management Investments

OpenText announced the launch of OpenText Advisory Services, a new strategic professional services offering to support organizations in achieving maximum value from their information management investments. “Technology is just one piece of a successful digital transformation journey,” said Kristina Lengyel, Executive Vice President, Customer Solutions at OpenText. “OpenText has more...
Businessaithority.com

Companies Continue to Digitalize Spend Management with SAP

SAP SE announced that Molson Coors Beverage Co. and the Florida Department of Management Services are among the hundreds of companies across industries and geographies in the second quarter to have chosen SAP Ariba and SAP Fieldglass solutions to digitalize procurement and external workforce management. Hundreds more renewed licenses and still more went live with the solutions to optimize spend management.
Computersthepaypers.com

Xcellerate IT chosen by Telstra Health and G8 Education to automate accounts payable

Telstra Health and G8 Education have selected Xcellerate IT to implement accounts payable automation integrated with their ERP system, Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Operations (F&O). Telstra Health, providers of digitally enabled care for the community, will work with Xcellerate IT to implement Kofax ReadSoft Online, a dedicated cloud-based accounts...
TechnologyPosted by
pymnts

Digital Technologies Enhance The Customer Experience

In A Decade of Digital Transformation in 12 Months, 46 C-suite executives spoke with PYMNTS for its Q2 eBook on what the world will look like as recovery rolls on and the next iteration of normal rolls out. In this excerpt, Johan Gerber, executive vice president of security and cyber innovation for Mastercard, explores how businesses embraced digital transformation in 2020, and how it is essential for them to continue to invest in and adapt to future technologies.
Industryhospitalitynet.org

Amadeus and Duetto Expand Partnership to Deliver Enhanced Market Insight

The value and impact of revenue management systems have played an increasingly important role in helping hotels build a recovery plan in the face of changing market conditions caused by the pandemic. Hoteliers realize that access to forward-looking data has been essential to optimize pricing strategies. Amadeus' Demand360® solution, which provides 12-months of on-the-books, forward-looking data and 24 months of historical hotel occupancy data for more than 30,000 hotels globally, is the ideal partner to Duetto, enabling hoteliers to make smarter decisions and develop more effective revenue strategies.
Technologymartechseries.com

Wings Financial Delivers Personalized and Secure Customer Experiences with Nuance AI Solutions

National credit union leverages Nuance’s AI-powered Intelligent Engagement platform and Gatekeeper security solution to automate and elevate digital engagement across all channels. Nuance® Communications, Inc. announced that Wings Financial Credit Union, Minnesota’s largest credit union and one of the top credit unions nationally, has deployed Nuance’s Intelligent Engagement platform and...
SoftwareInfoworld

Log Analytics for CloudOps: Making Cloud Operations Stable and Agile

Each day, the average enterprise’s cloud applications, containers, compute nodes, and other components throw off thousands or even millions of tiny logs. Each log is a file whose data describes an event such as a user action, service request, application task, or compute error. Cloud operations (CloudOps) teams that study...
Career Development & Advicehbr.org

8 Steps for Building a Culture of Data-Driven Empathy

8 Steps for Building a Culture of Data-Driven Empathy. Being a customer-centric organization means more than just acting on the right data. It means acting with data-driven empathy. Data-driven empathy is about humanizing data: bringing personal insights to life in a way that allows you to know your customer beyond...
Small BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Banks Can Deepen Digital Transformation Through Democratizing Data For Small Businesses

In A Decade of Digital Transformation in 12 Months, 46 C-suite executives spoke with PYMNTS for its Q2 eBook on what the world will look like as recovery rolls on and the next iteration of normal rolls out. In this excerpt, Tim Joslyn, chief technology officer at Pollinate, explores how COVID-19 created the opportunity for merchant-acquiring partners to offer deeper digital experiences for small businesses and to leverage data to help SMBs succeed.
IndustryTimes Union

Alpine Supply Chain Solutions' New Facility Layout Empowers Bongards to Continue Meeting their Customers' Cheese Needs

CHANHASSEN, Minn. (PRWEB) July 28, 2021. Bongards is a farmer-owned co-op that’s been around since 1908. They have unsurpassed cheese-making expertise, and today, some of the biggest names in retail, foodservice, and manufacturing turn to Bongards for wholesome, premium cheeses crafted to their unique specifications. Bongards has a long tradition of doing things right when it comes to servicing their customers and running their business, so when they noticed their growth was impacting their service levels, they knew they had to act.
Softwareaithority.com

Uniphore to Acquire Jacada to Transform Customer Experience With Advanced AI and Low Code/No Code Automation

Uniphore, a leader in Conversational Service Automation , announced its agreement to acquire Jacada, a customer experience pioneer with the industry’s leading low code/no code platform for contact center automation. Jacada’s advanced automation software brings a proven track record of solving complex contact center challenges and empowering the design and implementation of transformational customer experiences quickly and easily.
TechnologyForbes

Customer Experience Is The New SEO

Serial software entrepreneur. Current founder & CEO of Switchbird business messaging automation platform. On a mission to keep local weird. I was the founder of an online review management platform in 2013 before Google My Business (GMB) was even a thing. When we started, search engine optimization (SEO) was a tough sell to local business owners. Its methods were mysterious; its outcomes were slow. Many business owners hesitated to invest in things they couldn’t easily see or understand.
Technologymartechseries.com

Five9 Announces Inaugural Reimagine CX Awards to Recognize Organizations Driving Compelling Transformation in the Contact Center and Customer Experience

Five9, Inc., a leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center, today announced that it is now accepting nominations for the 2021 Reimagine CX Awards. The new awards program recognizes organizations that are using Five9 solutions to lead customer experience transformation and change the role the contact center plays in business transformation.
SoftwareComputer Weekly

How digital operations drive ERP modernisation

Digital transformation gets a lot of hype, especially from the large consulting firms with their vested interest in selling a lucrative (for them) transformation project. There are, however, many good reasons to move out of your current business applications and buy – or rent, if you choose software as a service (SaaS) – a new forever home. Forrester coined the term “digital operations platform” to describe the new breed of core business applications.
Technologybiztechmagazine.com

How SMB Contact Centers Should Adapt to Hybrid Work

John Klein is a solutions architect at CDW and an industry expert in communication and collaboration platforms. He has experience in training and education in voice, video, audio visual, and headset technologies and has helped design and deploy hundreds of phone systems and video solutions across manufacturers. When office doors...
Softwareaithority.com

Cloud Editions 21.3 Strengthens Information Management In The Cloud At Scale

OpenText announces a new customer data platform, a new AI-driven solution to uncover and remediate high-risk content and expanded cloud API services. OpenText™ (OTEX), announced the release of OpenText™ Cloud Editions (CE) 21.3, delivering innovations in the OpenText Cloud that will enable businesses of all sizes to become more intelligent, secure and connected.

Comments / 0

Community Policy