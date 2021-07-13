Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

Pandemic makes a big impact on Oregon workforce

By Suzanne Roig/Oregon Capital Bureau
Posted by 
Sherwood Gazette
Sherwood Gazette
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25gkmd_0avguUrm00 Survey says many Oregonians seek better opportunities, more job security as labor market heats up.

Employees who were able to work from home and had more flexible schedules during the pandemic said they are more satisfied with their jobs, according to a survey by the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center.

The 15 months of pandemic-related closures and limitations left most — eight in 10 — Oregonians in the same position as before the pandemic. Some played musical chairs, changing jobs for better pay or better benefits; others left the workforce.

Slightly more than half the 1,440 Oregon residents ages 18 and older surveyed were employed before the pandemic, compared to 44% after the pandemic, according to the nonpartisan charitable organization, which has partnered with Pamplin Media Group and EO Media Group. The survey was conducted June 8 through 14.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QCC7I_0avguUrm00 Those who earned more than $100,000 per year were more satisfied with their job than those making less than $50,000, according to the survey. Lack of job security contributed greatly to workers feeling less satisfied, according to the survey.

"Many Oregonians experienced flexibility and support from their employers during the pandemic, while others felt they were hung out to dry by a sudden and unexpected lack of job security," Amaury Vogel, Oregon Values and Beliefs Center associate executive director, said. "Of those currently seeking employment, most say the pandemic has influenced their thinking about the kind of opportunity they're seeking and are hoping to avoid being put in another situation where they have to worry about not only job security, but also their own, and their family's, health and safety."

The survey results jive with Oregon Employment Department views. Workers with a lower level of education experienced the greatest loss of full-time employment during the pandemic, Kale Donnelly, Oregon Employment Department workforce analyst for the East Cascades region, said. "We're hearing talk about workers playing this game of 'musical chairs' throughout the labor market," Donnelly said. Many people are now looking for a different line of work, and that could lead to job openings that many job seekers can transition to.

"And, now that remote work is far more desirable and manageable than ever before, the job market's pond just got a whole lot bigger for people looking to make a shift in their career."

A tour of want ads provide a lot of work opportunity, Donnelly said. Online job ad activity has rapidly grown, and the number of job ads throughout the state are at historic highs, he said.

Suzanne Roig is a reporter for the Bend Bulletin, a Pamplin Media Group news partner.

SURVEY

The Oregon Values and Beliefs Center is committed to the highest level of public opinion research. To obtain that, the nonprofit is building the largest online research panel of Oregonians in history to ensure that all voices are represented in discussions of public policy in a valid and statistically reliable way. Selected panelists earn points for their participation, which can be redeemed for cash or donated to a charity. To learn more, visit https://www.oregonvbc.org.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

Sherwood Gazette

Sherwood Gazette

Sherwood, OR
12
Followers
198
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

The Sherwood Gazette is published every month and comes out the first week of each month. The Gazette website is updated frequently and breaking news bulletins are posted when warranted. Also, follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

 http://www.sherwoodgazette.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Market#Health And Safety#Pandemic#Oregonians#Beliefs Center#Pamplin Media Group#Eo Media Group#The Bend Bulletin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Education
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Posted by
Sherwood Gazette

Rising delta variant tosses wrench into state's COVID fight

Health officials battling both vaccine hesitancy and 'a stubborn foe' in the virusCOVID-19's highly contagious delta variant has caused a steep increase in the number of infections in Oregon — but with different impacts across the state. "Oregon is open, but the pandemic is not over," Oregon Health Director Pat Allen told reporters during a July 22 conference call. COVID-19 infections by the delta variant have doubled in the past week, leading to a new spike in total numbers. OHA reported the number of delta variant cases had risen 25% between late last week. The delta variant now accounts for...
Posted by
Sherwood Gazette

Oregon pushes to help people find jobs as federal benefits end

In-person meetings will supplement telephone calls and online help for job seekers in a recovering economy.Weeks before the end of federal unemployment benefit programs on Sept. 4, Oregon Employment Department officials have shifted their efforts toward helping recipients get jobs — and not necessarily the jobs they had prior to the economic downturn resulting from the coronavirus pandemic last year. "We want to make sure that people looking for work get the services they need, so they can be back at work before those important safety-net programs end," acting director David Gerstenfeld said. He said that goes beyond reinstating federal...
Posted by
Sherwood Gazette

Galvez: â€˜I must strive to take on social forces that undermine healthâ€™

Dr. Eva Galvez is a family medical care provider at the Virginia Garcia Memorial Health Center in Hillsboro.This spring I had the honor of being elected into the Oregon Academy of Family Physicians. As I took my oath I could not help but think about the steep and significant climb it had been for me, a first-generation Mexican-American woman, to become a physician and to join the board of Oregon's largest physician's academy. But with that pride also came a deep sense of obligation to be a voice for the most vulnerable that I care for, that is farmworkers and...
Posted by
Sherwood Gazette

OLCC to become Oregon Liquor & Cannabis Commission

Name change recognizes new responsibilities under legislation from House Bill 3000The Oregon Liquor Control Commission (OLCC) will officially change its name to the Oregon Liquor & Cannabis Commission after Aug. 2 to reflect its new regulatory responsibilities while retaining its previous acronym. Oregon House Bill 3000 directs the OLCC to work in tandem with the Oregon Department of Agriculture and other state and local agencies to further regulate illegal cannabis growth and add restrictions upon the sale of cannabis extractions such as THC. This includes preventing the sale of THC products to children, such as the currently-unregulated pshycoactive Delta-8 THC,...
Posted by
Sherwood Gazette

Women, minorities, young affected most in pandemic downturn

Employment Department report finds implications for Oregon economic recovery now under way.Though Oregon shed a record number of jobs last year during the first two months of the coronavirus pandemic, the people most affected were women, racial and ethnic minorities and the youngest workers — particularly if they were in lower-wage sectors such as restaurants, bars and hotels. That conclusion, drawn from Oregon Employment Department's July 7 Disparate Impacts of the Pandemic Recession in Oregon report, will have implications for how Oregon recovers from the downturn resulting from business shutdowns and curtailments during the pandemic. "The impacts were not evenly...
Posted by
Portland Tribune

Scoggins Dam upgrade delayed

The three options to make the dam seismically safe are more expensive than the project team initially thought. Cost estimates up to 40% higher than expected have delayed an expected decision on the future of Scoggins Dam and Henry Hagg Lake. Clean Water Services, which manages wastewater and stormwater for...
Sherwood, ORPosted by
Sherwood Gazette

Time to move forward with plans for Sherwood West

The council must apply to Metro for approval to have the Sherwood West area officially brought inside city cimits.With the opening of Sherwood's beautiful new high school, our community has a once-in-a-generation opportunity to decide the future of the vacant lands around the 74-acre high school campus. The company I work for – Metropolitan Land Group – owns land around the high school and our goal is as simple as it is bold: let's build the best new neighborhood in Oregon around the best new high school in Oregon with housing, parks, trails and fields all safely connected to...
Posted by
Sherwood Gazette

Officials: Extreme heat, early wildfires are part of Oregon's 'new normal'

More than 800 people sought help from heat-related medical issues; heat wave added to 18 months of catastrophes.Extreme weather like the deadly heat wave that hit Oregon at the end of June are a sign of things to come, state officials said Monday, July 12. The National Weather Service has reported temperatures in the last week of June obliterated all-time heat records: 101 in Astoria, 109 in Bend, 112 in Redmond, 116 in Portland, 117 in Salem and 118 in Hermiston. Other cities "only" tied their hottest marks: Pendleton at 113 and Medford at 115. The thermometer readings were "otherworldly,"...
Posted by
Portland Tribune

Hillsboro Chamber officially becomes 'Washington County Chamber'

After a member vote, the Hillsboro Chamber of Commerce changed its name to the 'Washington County Chamber of Commerce.'. The Hillsboro Chamber of Commerce has been renamed the "Washington County Chamber of Commerce." Members of the chamber voted to officially approve a rebrand of the business organization during a nearly...
Posted by
Sherwood Gazette

Oregon lawmakers pump money, oversight into health care

Residents will have to wait to see whether increased spending and regulation will yield results.This article originally appeared on The Lund Report, a news partner of Pamplin Media Group. Oregon legislators made systemic changes to health care this session. Lawmakers expanded Medicaid access to undocumented Oregonians, reshaped the behavioral health system and required the state to regulate mergers in the health care industry. The COVID-19 pandemic put health care at the forefront of a session that unfolded virtually through Zoom meetings because public health restrictions prevented public access at the capitol. Lawmakers, lobbyists and the public dialed in...
Posted by
Portland Tribune

Oregon minimum wage jumps to $14 an hour in Portland area

Entry-level workers in the metro area just got a 75-cent raise, but those outside the Portland region will make less. Effective July 1, workers in the Portland metropolitan area who earn minimum wage will now make $14 an hour, up from $13.25. In the so-called standard counties like Deschutes, Hood...
Posted by
Sherwood Gazette

BBB: How to return to work at your small business

Keylen Villagrana shares tips for businesses that are considering bringing workers back into the office.Rethinking your workplace post-pandemic is requiring, well, a lot of thought. Rising vaccination rates are allowing COVID-19 precautions to ease, and now business owners are tasked with creating and implementing return-to-work plans for their teams. There's a lot riding on what they decide. Employee expectations aren't what they used to be. After more than a year of remote work, employees now know that a traditional 9-to-5, in-office format doesn't always have to be a part of their professional pursuits. In fact, the reappearance of commutes and...
Posted by
Portland Tribune

Beaverton Chamber officials resigned amid possible Hillsboro merger

Personnel disputes and frustrations with leadership may have hindered merger discussions between the two chambers. The Hillsboro Chamber of Commerce's announcement last month that it would unilaterally rebrand as the "Washington County Chamber of Commerce" raised questions about why other chambers in the county weren't involved. According to the Hillsboro...
Posted by
Portland Tribune

Beaverton Chamber lobbies against Hillsboro Chamber rebrand

The Beaverton Area Chamber of Commerce is telling members not to support the 'Washington County Chamber' renaming. Leaders of the Beaverton Area Chamber of Commerce are hoping the Hillsboro Chamber of Commerce's recent move to rebrand as the "Washington County Chamber" fails. In a Friday, July 2, email, the two...
Posted by
Sherwood Gazette

Grocers push to put liquor sales on 2022 ballot

A majority of Oregonians support a proposal to sell liquor in grocery stores, but two previous ballot fights failed.Oregon grocers are hoping the third time is the charm for a ballot initiative to allow for hard liquor sales in markets. Lauren Johnson, owner of Newport Avenue Market in Bend and Oliver Lemon's markets in Sisters and Terrebonne, is one of the sponsors of two possible ballot measures. Each would loosen the grip the state's liquor store system has on the sale of most distilled spirits. "Our measures allow local, independent, and chain grocers that have safely marketed and sold beer...
Posted by
Portland Tribune

Tigard Council bans fireworks this Fourth

The Tigard City Council joined Tualatin banning fireworks in the wake of hot, dry weather and 100-degree temperatures. Due to extreme heat, drought conditions and the potential for wildfires, the city of Tigard has immediately banned lighting fireworks inside city limits through July 9. On Thursday evening, July 1, the...
Posted by
Portland Tribune

63 perish from Oregon heat wave, mostly in Portland metro

Death toll across state includes 45 in Multnomah County, five in Washington County and two in Clackamas County, officials say. At least 63 people perished during a historic heatwave that shattered thermometers and strained hospital systems across Oregon, according to state authorities. A majority of the deaths — 45 —...
Posted by
Sherwood Gazette

ER bed shortage 'critical' as Portland heat hospitalizes 500

The Oregon Health Authority reports more than 500 hospitalizations or urgent care visits in the Portland area.State officials implored the public to avoid unnecessary emergency rooms trips as the system strained to accommodate more than 500 people sickened by this week's infernal conditions. The Oregon Health Authority reported 506 heat related emergency room and urgent care admissions since June 25 in the Portland metro region. Nearly half of the visits were reported Monday, June 28 — when a record-shattering 116-degree temperature required 251 to seek medical care. Officials say they are now scrambling to manage a...
Posted by
Sherwood Gazette

Pulliam: Lawmakersâ€™ get failing grade on graduation requirements

MacKensey Pulliam of Sandy is co-founder of the Oregon Moms Union. She argues that Senate Bill 744 leaves some students behind.As a disappointing and frustrating year comes to an end for students and parents, the Legislature recently passed Senate Bill 744, which will remove basic graduation requirements until the class of 2024 receives their diplomas. During this time, bureaucrats will review high school standards, but won't impose them on any students who have already started high school. Any new graduation requirements wouldn't be in place until the class of 2027. Five graduating classes are about to be failed by our...

Comments / 0

Community Policy