White House teams with pop star Rodrigo to push vaccinations for young people

By Reuters
Reuters
 12 days ago
FILE PHOTO: The Premiere of Disney’s “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” – Los Angeles, California, U.S., 18/05/2017 - Actress Olivia Rodrigo. REUTERS/Phil Mccarten/File Photo - RC2TJO9YKO54

WASHINGTON, July 13 (Reuters) - Singer and actress Olivia Rodrigo will visit President Joe Biden and infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci at the White House on Wednesday to record videos encouraging young people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, the White House said.

The visit is part of the Biden administration's effort to convince more young people to get vaccinated against the coronavirus as cases increase nationwide. (Graphic on U.S. cases)

The Delta variant, which is becoming dominant in many countries, is more easily transmitted than earlier versions of the coronavirus and may cause more severe disease, especially among younger people. It has now been found in every U.S. state, health officials have said.

Rodrigo, 18, is known for hits such as "Deja Vu", "Drivers License" and "Good 4 U" and for starring in the Disney+ series "High School Musical: The Musical - The Series".

"The Biden-Harris administration is making a continued push to get more young people vaccinated, including working with schools, pediatricians, summer camps, and leveraging social media and celebrity influencers," a White House official said.

Younger adults are getting vaccinated at much lower rates than older adults, according to a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) June report.

At its current rate, 70% of the U.S. population will not receive a first dose of vaccine until Dec. 1, according to the Reuters analysis of Our World in Data vaccination figures. read more (Graphic on vaccinations)

Comments / 0

