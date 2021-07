Cowboys Executive Vice President Stephen Jones@dallascowboys / Twitter. Executive Vice President Stephen Jones has been with the Dallas Cowboys for over three decades, and it's safe to say he's seen some things. From Super Bowl wins to heartbreaking defeats, Jones has had a big role in how far this team has gone over the years. He's also been heavily involved on off-the-field accomplishments such as the construction of AT&T Stadium as well the headquarters at The Star. For Cowboys fans, we know the younger Jones for his management of the salary cap and reluctance to open up that checkbook when it comes time to signing talent.