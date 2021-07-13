Cancel
Duckworth, Cornyn Introduce Bipartisan Bill To Increase Voting Access For Military Voters

Military voters have voted at a 15 percent lower rate than the general population since 2014 WASHINGTON, D.C. — Combat Veteran and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) today introduced bipartisan legislation that would make it easier for our servicemembers to vote. The Reducing Barriers for Military Voters Act would establish a secure electronic voting system for active duty servicemembers stationed in hazardous duty zones or rotational deployments. Continue Reading

