Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Potential partners snub Bulgaria vote winner's 'government'

By Nikolay DOYCHINOV
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dgVjm_0avguLAT00
Slavi Trifonov has been a popular singer for decades /AFP/File

A new Bulgarian anti-establishment party led by popular singer Slavi Trifonov, which has claimed the right to form a government after inconclusive weekend polls, was snubbed Tuesday by two parties whose support he had sought.

A nearly complete count of Sunday's vote showed Trifonov's There is Such a People (ITN) party leading with 24.07 percent.

The conservative GERB party of former three-time premier Boyko Borisov was in second place at 23.52 percent.

ITN is projected to win only 65 seats in the 240-seat parliament. But Trifonov has claimed the right to form a government, announced a list of ministers and demanded support from other parties.

His list includes veteran economist and finance expert Nikolay Vasilev as premier and several young ministers with foreign diplomas but without any experience in governance.

Before the vote, the 54-year-old Trifonov said he would count on support from the small right-wing Democratic Bulgaria and left-leaning Stand Up! Mafia Out formations that emerged from last summer's anti-corruption street protests.

They garnered 12.63 percent and 5.01 percent respectively and the three parties would still fall short of a 121-seat majority.

Both Democratic Bulgaria (DB) and Stand Up! Mafia Out snubbed Trifonov's government proposal on Tuesday.

"Obviously, our backing is not sought," DB's co-leader Hristo Ivanov told private bTV television on Tuesday.

He urged ITN "to show common sense and return to dialogue" and start discussing judiciary reforms and other issues that surfaced during last year's protests.

"He has not received a presidential mandate and yet proposes a government... this is not serious," Stand Up! Mafia Out co-leader Nikolay Hadjigenov told AFP late Monday.

After the final official results are out, President Rumen Radev will ask the party which won the most votes to form a government.

Trifonov has said his party aims to govern alone as coalition "has become a dirty word in recent years".

The 54-year-old, who has spent decades entertaining Bulgarians with pop-folk tunes and traditional songs, suffers from health problems and has avoided putting himself forward as a potential premier.

Trifonov had said he would not work with any of the established players -- GERB, Socialists BSP, or the Turkish Minority MRF party.

BSP leader Kornelia Ninova however also snapped Tuesday that BSP "will not back Slavi Trifonov's proposed cabinet."

Analysts criticised Trifonov's move.

"This cabinet is a form of twisting the other parties' arms," said analyst Ognyan Minchev from the independent think-tank Institute for Regional and International Studies.

"Slavi Trifonov poses to other political parties a very clear dilemma -- you either support what I propose or you will be responsible for another snap election," another analyst, Boris Popivanov, said.

Sunday's vote was called because no party managed to form a government after the last election in April.

The latest poll was marred by low turnout.

ds/ach/pvh

Comments / 0

AFP

AFP

20K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boyko Borisov
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democratic Bulgaria#Govern#Snap Election#Afp File A#Itn#Gerb Party#Mafia#Db#Btv#Bulgarians#Socialists Bsp#Turkish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
World
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Presidential Electionwhtc.com

Russia excludes senior Communist candidate from parliamentary vote

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian electoral authorities on Saturday barred a well-known Communist Party candidate from running in September’s parliamentary election, the latest high-profile opposition figure to be disqualified from the vote. Pavel Grudinin, who won 12% of votes when he challenged Vladimir Putin in a 2018 presidential election, was excluded...
WorldPosted by
WDBO

Bulgaria's new parliament convenes for first session

SOFIA, Bulgaria — (AP) — Bulgaria’s new parliament convened Wednesday for its first session since the country’s July 11 election. The second election in just three months elevated an anti-elite party as the winner to edge out Boyko Borissov’s center right GERB party for the first time since 2009. The...
PoliticsUS News and World Report

Bulgaria Anti-Elite Party Drops PM Nominee in Bid to Form Government

SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgaria's new anti-elite party There Is Such a People (ITN), which won Sunday's election by a small margin, said on Thursday it would withdraw its nominee for prime minister in a bid to win support for a new government. In a surprising move a day after the...
PoliticsBBC

Government wins vote to lock in cuts to overseas aid

The government has won a Commons vote to lock in cuts to spending on overseas aid, despite a rebellion by Tory MPs. MPs voted by a majority of 35 to keep the budget for international development at 0.5% of national income. But 25 Conservatives joined Labour and other parties in...
WorldPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

No clear winner in Bulgaria's general elections

SOFIA, Bulgaria — (AP) — Bulgaria’s early election ended without a clear winner, the central electoral commission said on Monday with 95 % of the ballots counted. The center-right GERB party of former prime minister Boyko Borissov has a razor-thin majority over its main contender, the anti-elite There is Such a People party of popular TV entertainer Slavi Trifonov.
Presidential ElectionLewiston Morning Tribune

Bulgaria vote too close to call with risk of hung parliament

Bulgaria’s do-over elections ended too close to call after a strong showing by an anti-establishment movement led by a late-night talk show host and pop star looked poised to end a decade of political dominance of three-time Prime Minister Boyko Borissov. The result may produce a hung parliament and extend...
WorldPosted by
WSB Radio

Voters apathetic in Bulgaria's early parliamentary election

SOFIA, Bulgaria — (AP) — Voter apathy dominated Bulgaria's early election on Sunday, raising the prospect of yet another fractured parliament that will struggle to form a viable governing coalition. The Central Election Commission said voter turnout was nearly 30% by 5 p.m., almost 10% less than in previous elections.
Economymix929.com

Bulgaria’s interim government offers to revamp budget and raise pensions

SOFIA (Reuters) – Bulgaria’s interim government proposes to amend the 2021 fiscal budget and use surplus revenue to boost state pensions and prepare the Balkan country for any upsurge in the COVID-19 pandemic, its finance minister said on Thursday. Assen Vassilev said state revenues will exceed those initially anticipated by...
U.K.Posted by
The Independent

MPs granted binding vote on UK’s huge overseas aid cuts in government U-turn

MPs have been granted a binding vote on the UK’s huge overseas aid cuts, but threatened with tax hikes and other spending cuts if they defy the government.In a major U-turn – after months of denying the vote – Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg said MPs would, on Tuesday, be able to give “a yes or no answer” on reversing the cuts from next January.A defeat for the government would mean aid spending would return to 0.7 per cent of national income “in the next calendar year”, he said – having been slashed to 0.5 per cent.However, MPs were left scrambling...
Foreign PolicyVoice of America

British Analyst Envisions Overthrow of China’s Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping, pressured to resign by Li Keqiang and other Politburo members, is escorted to a coastal luxury villa while Li, along with other top civilian and military officials, forms a new government in Beijing. The scene from a recently published book is imaginary, but its author, retired...
Public Healthkentlive.news

Plans for new Covid restrictions are 'being drawn up'

There's plans being drawn up to re-introduce coronavirus restrictions as Covid cases continue to soar, it has been reported. According to a report by the Independent, ministers Ministers are reportedly planning to re-introduce Covid restrictions within weeks, the Mirror has reported. A report in the Independent said: "Officials in the...
PoliticsArkansas Online

Journalists tabbed ‘agents’ by Russia

MOSCOW — Russian authorities designated an investigative media outlet and several journalists as “foreign agents” Friday, raising pressure on the country’s independent media ahead of a September parliamentary election. The Justice Ministry said it added the online news site The Insider and five journalists to the list of foreign agents,...
Militarynationalinterest.org

The U.S. Army Is Prepared to Counter Russia's Plan to Destroy It

Here's What You Need To Know: Moscow has made increasing use of allied irregular forces and private mercenary companies to lead operations in Ukraine and Syria, bolstered by Russian advisors, military equipment and training. This approach has been inspired in part by Western engagement with allied proxies in conflicts ranging from Vietnam to Libya and Afghanistan.
Protestsraventribune.com

“Freedom, liberty” and “Down with dictatorship”: EU-wide protests against vaccine passports

Mass protests erupted on Saturday against the corona actions of governments in several European countries. Most of the protests took place in France – riots were inevitable. In France, tens of thousands of opponents are being re-tightened on Saturday Corona rules Went to the streets. According to the Interior Ministry, about 161,000 people across the country, among others, protested against a health passport that provides information about a vaccine or a negative test. Mandatory vaccination For health workers. According to the Interior Ministry, 11,000 people took to the streets in the capital, Paris.
WorldPosted by
AFP

UN Security Council condemns Turkey leader's position on Cyprus: statement

The UN Security Council on Friday condemned Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's call for two states in Cyprus and a move to reopen a resort emptied of Greek Cypriots, calling for a "just" settlement with a united country under a "bizonal" federation, diplomats said. "The Security Council condemns the announcement in Cyprus by Turkish and Turkish Cypriot leaders," said the statement, obtained by AFP and which diplomats said was agreed upon and would be formally adopted later in the day. "The Security Council expresses its deep regret regarding these unilateral actions that run contrary to its previous resolutions and statements." Cyprus has been divided since 1974 when Turkey invaded in response to an abortive coup engineered by the then military junta in Athens that aimed to unite the island with Greece.
Politicswcn247.com

Slovenia PM accuses EU official of lying over rule of law

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Slovenia Prime Minister Janez Janša has accused a European Union official of being a liar in the wake of the publication of an annual report on adherence to the rule of law in the bloc. The report said media freedom and pluralism has been deteriorating in Slovenia. European commissioner Janez Lenarčič, who is from Slovenia, has been accused by Janša of acting against Slovenia’s interests. Janša is accused of becoming increasingly authoritarian in ways similar to those of his ally, hardline Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

Comments / 0

Community Policy