Victoria County, TX

Flood Advisory issued for Victoria by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 09:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-14 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Victoria The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flood Advisory for Central Victoria County in south central Texas Northwestern Calhoun County in south Texas * Until 315 PM CDT. * At 108 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Victoria, Guadalupe, Dacosta, Bloomington, Placedo, Wood Hi, Brentwood Subdivision, Victoria College, Victoria Colony Creek Country Club, Victoria Regional Airport, Downtown Victoria, Saxet Lakes, Victoria Riverside Park, Victoria Mall, Victoria Detar Hospital North, Ball Airport Area, Green Lake and Nursery.

alerts.weather.gov

