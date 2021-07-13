Cancel
Giles County, VA

Special Weather Statement issued for Giles, Montgomery, Pulaski by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 14:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Giles; Montgomery; Pulaski A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT CENTRAL PULASKI...SOUTHERN GILES AND WESTERN MONTGOMERY COUNTIES AND THE CITY OF RADFORD At 208 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Claytor Lake State Park, or near Dublin, moving northeast at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Blacksburg Christiansburg Radford Pulaski Dublin Newport and Claytor Dam. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning.

alerts.weather.gov

