Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Michigan reports 650 new cases of COVID-19, 31 deaths since Friday

By FOX 47 News
Posted by 
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00GM6V_0avguCDw00

There have been 896,717 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 19,832 total confirmed deaths in Michigan, the state reported Tuesday.

That's 650 new cases and 31 additional deaths announced since the last report on Friday.

The state says that over the four days, the average number of new confirmed cases is 163 per day.

COVID-19 case rates have been steadily declining in Michigan. Last month, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said Michigan is now at the lowest COVID-19 case rate since the pandemic started nearly 15 months ago.

The state is also working to continue to vaccinate Michiganders with vaccine sweepstakes that offer up to $5 million in prizes.

Michigan has recently dropped almost all COVID-19 restrictions across the state.

Comments / 2

WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Michiganders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Michigan StateHometownLife.com

Wayne County's COVID-19 cases fall 27.1%; Michigan cases up 9.1%

New coronavirus cases increased 9.1% in Michigan in the week ending Sunday as the state added 1,370 cases. The previous week had 1,256 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Michigan ranked 40th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY...
Michigan StateWWMT

Winners to be announced Wednesday for Michigan vaccine lottery

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Michiganders could soon have a lot more money, all for the free price of being vaccinated. The "MI Shot to Win" sweepstakes was drawing the first lottery winner on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. The first drawing was for a $1 million prize, from then on, drawings would take place frequently to find winners for 30 prizes worth $50,000, nine scholarships valued at $55,000 each, and one $2 million prize.
Michigan StateDetroit News

Michigan's first Asian tiger mosquito of 2021 detected in Wayne County

A mosquito that can transmit viruses such as dengue, chikungunya and Zika to people has been found the first time this year in Wayne County, officials said. Officials with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Wayne County Health Department made the announcement Wednesday. They said the...
Michigan StateClickOnDetroit.com

Report: 648,000 may have to repay Michigan unemployment benefits

More than 600,000 Michigan residents may not have had the unemployment eligibility they thought they did during the pandemic. According to a report from Bridge Michigan, state officials have to reevaluate jobless claims filed by 690,092 residents that didn’t meet federal standards. A majority of them will now have to use different criteria to confirm their jobless status.
Wyoming StateWOOD

Wyoming woman among first 4 COVID-19 vaccine sweepstakes winners

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The first four winners of the MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes, each getting $50,000, include a great-grandmother from the Grand Rapids suburb of Wyoming and a nurse from southeast Michigan. The first winner is Amber Berger, a registered nurse from New Baltimore near Detroit. She...
Lansing, MInbc25news.com

Confirmed cases of Delta variant found in 4 mid-Michigan counties

(LANSING, Mich.) – There are now 5 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant in mid-Michigan, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS). Confirmed cases of the Delta variant are in the following mid-Michigan counties:. Huron – 1 case. Lapeer – 1 case. Midland – 1...
Michigan StateClickOnDetroit.com

6 in Michigan make ’2021 Best Places to Live’ list

Do you reside in one of Michigan’s best places to live?. U.S. World & News released their annual rankings of the Best Places to Live in the U.S., now for 2021-2022. The rankings are made up of metropolitan areas -- not cities -- and are ranked by cost of living, job market, quality of life and other factors.
Michigan Stateabc12.com

Flint mother critical of Michigan’s repayment of unemployment benefits

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (07/13/2021) - Hundreds of thousands of people across Michigan who received pandemic unemployment benefits may have to pay some of it back. The state sent out notices recently, saying they mistakenly allowed workers to claim federal jobless benefits for unapproved reasons. Those letters tell claimants to resubmit their paperwork to make sure they’re still eligible.

Comments / 2

Community Policy