How Debit Cards Empower the Poor and Increase Financial Inclusion

By Northwestern University, Kellogg School of Management
Newswise
 12 days ago

Newswise — To promote greater financial inclusion among poor and unbanked people, a surprisingly effective tool is a debit card. In new research my colleagues and I conducted on a Mexican government social program, we found that when benefits were paid directly to poor households via a debit card, rather than deposited into a bank account without a debit card, people were empowered to make their own choices about how to spend their money and how much to save. The changes we observed carry meaningful lessons for promoting financial inclusion in other countries as well as the United States.

