Road trips are all the rage this summer. Purple mountain majesties, spacious skies, and amber waves of grain set the tone for unforgettable drives in the United States. However, when the sun sets, or you are too tired, you will have to rest for the day. As a perennial car traveler, you’re probably familiar with the discomfort that comes with having to sleep in the back seat. However, it’s easy to fix that problem. You can use accessories like an air mattress, making sleeping in your car more comfortable and protecting you against back injuries.