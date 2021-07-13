4 charged in burglary, murder of 55-year-old man in rural Dakota County

GREENVALE TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - Four people have been charged in connection with the murder of a 55-year-old man in rural Dakota County earlier this month. Ryann Smith, 22, of White Bear Lake is charged with second-degree murder and Nicholas Taylor, 29, of St. Paul is charged with second-degree murder and first-degree burglary in connection with the death of Chris Lafontaine in Greenvale Township on July 2. Stephanie Peabody, 25, of Welch and Timothy Tuit, 36, of South St. Paul have both been charged with aiding and offender and first-degree burglary for their roles in Lafontaine's death.